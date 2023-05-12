UOL Group and Keppel: 2 SGX Dividend Stocks to Watch

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact UsWebinar Center
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Webinar Center
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

UOL Group and Keppel: 2 SGX Dividend Stocks to Watch

Story Highlights

Here are two companies from the Singapore market that provide investors with an ideal combination of stable dividend income and capital growth.

Using the TipRanks Top Singapore Dividend Stocks tool, we have shortlisted two SGX-listed companies: UOL Group (SG:U14) and Keppel Corporation Limited (SG:BN4). These companies not only provide steady dividends, but they also have the potential for their share prices to increase by over 20%.

Let’s take a look at the details.

UOL Group Limited

UOL is a prominent company in the property and hospitality sectors with a diversified portfolio of assets spanning Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North America.

UOL Group has been known for paying stable dividends over the years. Even though its dividend yield is quite modest at 2.14%, the consistent payments make it an attractive option for income investors. In February, the company announced a cash dividend of S$0.15 per share along with a special dividend of S$0.03, leading to a total dividend of S$0.18 for 2022.

A picture containing text, font, plot, line Description automatically generated

Moving forward, analysts are bullish on the company’s growth prospects, considering the reopening of borders and the resumption of economic and social activities. Moreover, the company’s residential inventory possesses compelling locational attributes, thereby appealing to both homebuyers and investors.

Two days ago, DBS analyst Rachael Tan reiterated her Buy rating on the stock and predicted an upside of 21.7%.

What is the Price Target for UOL Group Share?

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, U14 stock has a Strong Buy rating backed by three Buy recommendations.

The average price target is S$8.45, which has an upside potential of 22.5% from the current price level.

A picture containing text, line, font, plot Description automatically generated

Keppel Corporation Limited

Keppel is a conglomerate that operates in various sectors, including marine, infrastructure, energy, asset management, and urban development, through its subsidiaries.

The company carries a dividend yield of 5.17%, significantly higher than its sector’s average of 1.63%. In 2022, Keppel maintained its total dividend payout of S$0.33 per share despite a challenging year for its operations. The company’s net profits of S$926.7 million in 2022 saw a year-over-year decrease of 9%.

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Analysts are bullish on the fact that the company managed the odds in 2022 and reported a good set of results.

Within the past 10 days, analysts from UOB Kay Hian and CGS-CIMB have reiterated their Buy ratings for the stock. UOB analyst Adrian Loh anticipates a 41.3% growth in the share price, while Lim Siew Khee from CGS sees a potential increase of 35.3%.

What is the Target Price for Keppel Corp.?

BN4 stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, based on five Buy and one Sell recommendations.

The average target price of S$7.75 suggests an upside of almost 20.5% from the current price level.

A picture containing text, line, font, plot Description automatically generated

Final Thoughts

In summary, UOL Group and Keppel Corp. have been consistent dividend payers. Backed by their earnings growth, their future prospects for dividend income and share price appreciation are also promising.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DE:U1O

SGX Real Estate Stocks – Buying Opportunity for Investors
Global MarketsSGX Real Estate Stocks – Buying Opportunity for Investors
2M ago
More DE:U1O Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:U1O

SGX Real Estate Stocks – Buying Opportunity for Investors
Global MarketsSGX Real Estate Stocks – Buying Opportunity for Investors
2M ago
More DE:U1O Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >