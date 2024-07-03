UK Stocks: Shell Halts European Biofuel Plant Construction Amid Market Slump

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
UK Stocks: Shell Halts European Biofuel Plant Construction Amid Market Slump
Global Markets

UK Stocks: Shell Halts European Biofuel Plant Construction Amid Market Slump

Story Highlights

The British energy company Shell announced that it has temporarily stopped the construction work at its Rotterdam biofuels facility in the Netherlands.

Among the major news on UK stocks, energy giant Shell (NYSE:SHEL) (GB:SHEL) halted construction at its Rotterdam biofuels facility in the Netherlands amid the ongoing slump in the European biofuel market. The pause aims to evaluate factors such as cost, delivery, and the most commercially viable path forward for the project.

According to Shell’s update, the number of contractors and activity on site will be reduced after this pause, which will help the company control costs and plan the progression of the project. The company further stated that its Dutch subsidiary, Shell Nederland Raffinaderij B.V., will undertake an impairment review of this project and provide additional details in its Q2 update on July 5.

Year-to-date, Shell stock has gained over 13%.

Shell is a leading oil and gas company that provides a wide range of energy products, including fuels, oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and lubricants.

Shell’s Biofuels Aspirations Face Market Headwinds

The biofuel facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam in the Netherlands is among the biggest biofuel plants in Europe, with a capacity of 820,000 tonnes a year. The facility was planned to produce sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel from waste and was expected to start in 2025, but it is already running behind schedule.

Meanwhile, the struggling biofuels market in Europe has made things more difficult for energy companies. Currently, the market is saturated with oversupply as more companies rush into this segment, despite lacking demand. Moreover, profit margins have been pressured by a significant decline in renewable fuel credit prices in the U.S.

In June, Shell’s rival BP PLC (GB:BP) also announced that it had cancelled the stand-alone biofuel production at its Cherry Point refinery in the U.S. and its Lingen plant in Germany.

Meanwhile, analyst Joshua Stone from UBS noted that this pause aligns with Shell’s strategy to focus on investor returns while reducing its climate change goals. Stone confirmed a Hold rating on SHEL stock yesterday, predicting a modest growth of 1.13%.

Is Shell Stock a Good Buy Now?

Overall, analysts hold a bullish stance on SHEL stock, as reflected in the Strong Buy rating on TipRanks. This is based on 13 Buy and two Hold recommendations. The Shell share price target of 3,290.60p implies a 15% increase on the current price level.

Disclosure

Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >