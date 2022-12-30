Two Solid German Dividend Stocks for Your 2023 Portfolio

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Two Solid German Dividend Stocks for Your 2023 Portfolio

Story Highlights

If you’re looking to diversify your portfolio with German companies, here are two stocks for higher dividend income.

With so many variables in the company’s data, picking the right dividend stock is an arduous task. Well, we certainly make it easy for you with the help of TipRanks’ tools and database.

Modest dividend yields, stable dividend growth, and affordability to sustain the dividend payments are the three most important factors for a potentially safe stock. The yield is an important parameter but also a tricky one. It should be high, but not so high that the company is not able to sustain it.

Therefore, we have picked up two German companies, Allianz (DE:ALV) and Mercedes-Benz Group (DE:MBG), that have dividend yields in the range of 5-10%.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Let’s discuss the stocks in detail.

Allianz

Allianz is a multinational financial institution, serving around 126 million customers worldwide. The company deals in products and services in insurance and asset management.

Based in Germany, Allianz is a market leader in the insurance space with a global presence. The company has a market capitalization of €86.6 billion.

Last month, the company declared its third-quarter results for 2022. The operating profit of €3.2 billion was 7.4% higher, driven by its property-casualty segment. The performance of the life and health business was less impressive. But the overall net income attributable to shareholders grew by almost 17% to €2.5 billion. The company is confident about its full-year results and has confirmed its guidance numbers. The operating profits for the full-year 2022 are expected to be around €13.4 billion.

The dividend consistency and growth over the years have proved Allianz to be a gem for income investors. With the pandemic recovery and higher earnings growth, the company will continue to shell out such lavish dividends. The company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, much higher than its competitors.

Is Allianz Stock a Good Investment?

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, Allianz stock has a Moderate Buy rating, based on seven Buy and five Hold recommendations.

The ALV target price is €233.72, which represents a 15% change in the price from the current price level of €203.4. The price has a low and high forecast of €271 and €210, respectively.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz, the owner of well-known luxury cars, is among the most powerful automobile companies in the world.

Mercedes’ dividend yield of 8.67% makes it a winner stock for those looking for an extra boost of income. The company has increased its dividend payments five times in the last 10 years. The company believes in carefully planning its dividends so they can be consistent and stable over the long term.

Graphical user interface, application, Word Description automatically generated

The company’s focus on improving its margins rather than its sales volumes had driven its profitability in the last few years. This strategy has given an edge to the company against its competitors like BMW (DE:BMW). This was seen in its third-quarter results for 2022, where its earnings increased by 83% to €5.2 billion, supported by cost control measures and an effective pricing policy.

The stock has been trading down by 2.43% YTD. The stock has a low and positive P/E ratio of 2.8, which shows it is generating stable earnings but is undervalued.

Mercedes-Benz Stock Price Forecast

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, Mercedes-Benz stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on 15 buy recommendations.

The MBG price target is €80.92, which has an upside potential of 30.4% from the current price level. The price has a high forecast of €100.13 and a low forecast of €65.1.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Conclusion

Both Allianz and Mercedes-Benz stand tall on the three important pillars of a good dividend stock: a modest yield, consistent payouts, and earnings growth.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DE:ALV

Three German Stocks to Invest in for a Balanced Portfolio
Global MarketsThree German Stocks to Invest in for a Balanced Portfolio
17d ago
More DE:ALV Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:ALV

Three German Stocks to Invest in for a Balanced Portfolio
Global MarketsThree German Stocks to Invest in for a Balanced Portfolio
17d ago
More DE:ALV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >