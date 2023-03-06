Two German Stocks with “Strong Buy” Ratings from Analysts

The German stocks AIXTRON SE (DE:AIXA) and Sixt SE (DE:SIX2) were trending in the market after gaining confidence from analysts. These stocks have “Strong Buy” ratings and an upside potential of more than 15% on their share prices.

The TipRanks Trending Stocks tool is one of the best ways to pick such stocks favored by analysts in any particular market. This tool is available for seven different markets on TipRanks.

Let’s have a look at these companies in detail.

AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON is a manufacturing company that provides equipment and solutions to the electronics industry in Europe.

The company had a great year in terms of its stock price, which is up by more than 70% in the last year. The share further gained momentum after it recently declared its annual results for 2022.

For 2022, the company posted a slight increase in its revenues of €463.2 million, up 8% from €429 million in 2021. It posted an 18% jump in its order intake of €585.9 million for the year, showing its improved focus on the compound semiconductor equipment business. On the flip side, the company faced a slowdown in earnings in some segments mainly due to supply chain disruptions in the industry.

Post-results, analyst Michael Kuhn from Deutsche Bank upgraded his rating on the stock from Neutral to Buy. His target price of €34.0 implies an upside of 17.4% on the current price.

Analysts believe, even though the company missed expectations in terms of its revenues in 2022, the outlook for 2023 remains positive based on its high order book value.

AIXTRON Stock Price Forecast

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, AIXA stock has a Strong Buy rating.

The average price forecast for AIXTRON is €33.5, which shows a change of 14.8% from the current price.

SixT SE

Sixt is a leading provider of the car rental and subscription services in more than 2,200 locations worldwide. The stock is in recovery mode and has gained around 43% YTD.

Last month, the company released its preliminary numbers for 2022, which showed strong revenue growth. The company achieved a growth of 34.3% in its consolidated revenues of €3.07 billion. The earnings of €550.2 million were around 78% higher than the pre-pandemic year 2019 and 24% higher than in 2021. The numbers were driven by the demand for rentals in all major markets along with pricing policy.

The company will announce its audited 2022 annual results on March 30, 2023.

Moving forward, the company expects the revenue momentum to continue with positive earnings in 2023. It will also expand its rental fleet at airports and downtown stations in the U.S.

Is Sixt a Good Stock to Buy?

The SIX2 stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on six Buy and one Hold recommendations.

The target price is €145.83, which is 16.29% above the current trading level.

Conclusion

Both AIXTRON and Sixt have gained further confidence from analysts following their recent earnings.

AIXTRON is riding high on a strong order book along with growing demand in the semiconductor segment.

Sixt, on the other hand, is on track for recovery and growth, with the global revival of tourism pushing its car rental business.

