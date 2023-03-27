Two FTSE 100 Telecom Shares for Stable Dividend Income

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Two FTSE 100 Telecom Shares for Stable Dividend Income

Story Highlights

Amid the global stock market’s volatility, investors can find some relief in the higher dividend income from their portfolios. Here are two such companies from the UK market.

The FTSE 100 index is a base for many high dividend payers. Today, we have shortlisted two telecom giants, Vodafone Group (GB:VOD) and BT Group (GB:BT.A), from the UK market. Even though the telecom sector is currently struggling with higher costs, these two companies are able to manage stable dividends for their shareholders.

Graphical user interface, application, email Description automatically generated

Choosing the correct dividend stock is a tedious task. It is important to consider the dividend yield, total amount, and also the stability of these payments in the future. Well, the TipRanks Top Dividend Shares tool surely makes it easy. With this tool, users can look at all the top companies with high dividends and all the major pointers in one go.

Let’s have a look at the details.

BT Group PLC

BT Group is among the world’s leading telecommunications companies, providing fixed-line, mobile, and broadband services in the UK and other countries globally.

The company’s stock saw some rough times during the second half of 2022. The stock was mainly hit after the company reported lower profits in the first half of its fiscal year 2023 while struggling with higher inflation costs. The stock has been trading down by 21% in the last year.

The recently announced trading update for Q3 2023 showed slight improvements, despite a tough operating environment. The adjusted EBITDA was up 3% to £5.9 billion, supported by higher cost control measures. The group’s revenues decreased by 1% to £15.6 billion.

Speaking of dividends, the stock is popular among income investors in the UK. During its half-yearly results, the company announced an interim dividend of 2.31p per share, which was similar to 2021’s interim dividend. Analysts forecast a total dividend of 7.8p per share for 2023 and 2024.

What is BT Group Price Target?

BT.A stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on a total of nine recommendations.

The average share price target is 177.8p, which has an upside of 27% from the current price level.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Vodafone Group

Based in the UK, Vodafone is the leading provider of telecommunications services in Europe and Africa.

In February, the company provided its trading update for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2023. The company’s service revenue growth of 1.8% was lower than the previous quarter’s growth of 2.5%. The lower numbers were due to a decline in business activities in Germany, Italy, and Spain. This was offset by strong performances in the UK, Africa, and other parts of Europe.

In terms of dividends, the company’s yield is impressive at 8.53%. In addition, the stock has been trading down 21% in the last year, which makes it an attractive entry point for income investors.

Analysts are bullish on the company’s growth in UK operations, higher market share for M-Pesa (its mobile payments network in Africa), and its performance in other international markets like Turkey, Egypt, and Ghana. This makes analysts confident in the future cash flows supporting the higher dividend payments for its shareholders.

However, the German market remains a threat to the near-term outlook of the company. The company’s highest margin market, Germany, saw huge customer losses due to new sector regulation, which could also hit free cash flow.

Is Vodafone Group PLC a Good Stock to Buy?

According to TipRanks, VOD stock has a Hold rating, based on five Buy, five Hold, and two Sell recommendations.

The average target price is 112.82p, which is 27.5% higher than the current price.

Let’s Wrap Up

Both Vodafone and BT Group remain solid options on the FTSE 100 for income investors.

Both companies are going through short-term challenges in terms of higher inflation costs, regulations, underperformance in some markets, etc. However, analysts feel that while it could take some time to see improvements in the business trends, the companies are attracting shareholders with their dividends.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BTGOF

BT Group price target raised to 135 GBp from 130 GBp at UBS
The FlyBT Group price target raised to 135 GBp from 130 GBp at UBS
2M ago
BT Group price target raised to 275 GBp from 265 GBp at JPMorgan
BT.A and DGE: Will their Earnings Prove Analysts Right?
More BTGOF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BTGOF

BT Group price target raised to 135 GBp from 130 GBp at UBS
The FlyBT Group price target raised to 135 GBp from 130 GBp at UBS
2M ago
BT Group price target raised to 275 GBp from 265 GBp at JPMorgan
The FlyBT Group price target raised to 275 GBp from 265 GBp at JPMorgan
2M ago
BT.A and DGE: Will their Earnings Prove Analysts Right?
Global MarketsBT.A and DGE: Will their Earnings Prove Analysts Right?
2M ago
More BTGOF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >