Two British Utility Stocks for Higher Returns

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Two British Utility Stocks for Higher Returns

Story Highlights

Here are two utility stocks from the UK market that have Buy ratings from analysts after they recently declared their results.

Utility stocks have always been known as safe investment options. These stocks are mostly recession-proof as their product demand remains stable. Even though the industry is highly regulated, it also has the benefits of profitability and higher dividends.

Today, we discuss two such stocks from the UK market. Centrica (GB:CNA) and Shell (GB:SHEL) are among the leading players in the UK’s utility sector. These two companies have recently declared their results, and analysts remain bullish on their commitment to increasing shareholders’ returns.

Let’s have a look at the details.

Centrica PLC

Centrica is a leading utility company that provides electricity and gas solutions in the UK and Ireland.

The stock has been on an upward trajectory in the last year, with a return of 45.5%. The share price was well-supported by a solid operational performance during the year.

Last week, the company reported its preliminary results for 2022. The company posted higher adjusted earnings of £3.9 billion compared to £1.8 billion in 2021. Earnings were driven by higher gas and electricity production combined with rising commodity prices. The adjusted EPS per share jumped to 34.9p from 4.1p in the previous year.

Post-results, analysts have reiterated their Buy ratings on the stock, considering the company’s strong balance sheet and higher cash flow. Analysts were also impressed by the higher returns for shareholders, with a dividend of 3.0p in 2022 and an increase in share buyback program to £550 million.

Is Centrica a Good Stock to Buy?

According to TipRanks, CNA stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 11 Buy and one Hold recommendations.

The average target price is 131.5p, with an upside potential of 26.2%.

Chart Description automatically generated with low confidence

Shell PLC (UK)

Shell is a UK-based exploration company dealing in energy products such as fuels, oils, LPG, lubricants, etc. The company caters to 10% of the UK’s oil and gas needs and also has a presence in more than 70 countries.

In early February, the company announced its Q4 results for 2022. The adjusted earnings for the quarter were $9.8 billion, pushed higher by the LNG trading portfolio. The LNG demand was boosted after Russia decided to cut off natural gas supplies in Europe. Overall production numbers were higher in this quarter due to reduced maintenance activities. The free cash flow for Q4 more than doubled to $15.5 billion compared to $7.5 billion in the third quarter.

Talking about shareholder returns, the company increased its dividend by 15% in the quarter and announced a $4 billion share buyback. The total dividend for 2022 was $1.04 per share.

What is the Prediction for Shell Stock?

SHEL stock has a wide coverage on TipRanks, with a total of 15 recommendations, out of which 12 are Buy. Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy rating.

The average target price for the stock is 2,937.84p, which shows an upside potential of nearly 18% from the current price.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Conclusion

Analysts are impressed by the strong results delivered by Centrica and Shell, along with the visible growth prospects. The dividend payments and newly announced share buybacks show that these stocks could be attractive additions during uncertain times.  

Both CNA and SHEL have Buy ratings from analysts, with further upside potential in their share prices.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GB:CNA

Centrica price target raised to 130 GBp from 125 GBp at Morgan Stanley
The FlyCentrica price target raised to 130 GBp from 125 GBp at Morgan Stanley
2d ago
Centrica price target raised to 130 GBp from 120 GBp at JPMorgan
Energise your portfolio with these two British utility stocks tipped by top analysts
More GB:CNA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:CNA

Centrica price target raised to 130 GBp from 125 GBp at Morgan Stanley
The FlyCentrica price target raised to 130 GBp from 125 GBp at Morgan Stanley
2d ago
Centrica price target raised to 130 GBp from 120 GBp at JPMorgan
The FlyCentrica price target raised to 130 GBp from 120 GBp at JPMorgan
14d ago
Energise your portfolio with these two British utility stocks tipped by top analysts
Stock Analysis & IdeasEnergise your portfolio with these two British utility stocks tipped by top analysts
4M ago
More GB:CNA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >