Two Australian Recession-Proof Stocks for 2023

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Two Australian Recession-Proof Stocks for 2023

Story Highlights

Here are two Australian stocks for your portfolio that could help defeat inflation and let you safeguard your wealth in 2023.

2022 was all about war, inflation, interest rate hikes, and volatile markets. There is no denying that the recessionary concerns are real and here to stay for a bit longer. This puts an important question in front of investors: where should they invest their money?

Even though we cannot fully protect our portfolio from recession, some sectors will survive better during these times. Consumer staples like groceries, food items, and personal care items’ demand remain stable, and such companies benefit from stable top-line growth. However, the higher material costs remain a challenge.

The Australian companies Woolworths Group Ltd. (AU:WOW) and Wesfarmers Limited (AU:WES) are apt for this situation. These companies also check the box for a decent dividend income.

Let’s have a closer look at them.

Woolworths Group Ltd.

Woolworths Group is a trusted name in Australia’s retail space, providing groceries, health products, pet supplies, and more to millions of customers.

The share price didn’t have a smooth year and has been trading down by 10%. However, its long-term gain of 68% in the last five years suggests the fundamentals are intact.

The company’s last few quarters’ performances were impacted by COVID, but now the company is progressing towards its normal operations. Sales in 2022 totalled AU$60.8 billion, up 9.2% from the previous year. The group’s net profit after tax was marginally up by 0.7% to AU$1.5 billion.

Inflation is still a concern area for the company, as the average Australian food price increased by 7.3% in the first quarter of 2023, causing a shift in spending habits.

Lisa Deng from Goldman Sachs believes there is a clear growth track for the company until 2025. She expects a growth of 3% in sales and 9% in profit after tax over the next 2-3 years.

Woolworths Share Price Forecast

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, Woolworths’ stock has a Hold rating.

The target price is €34.55, which is 3% higher than the current price level.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Wesfarmers Limited

Wesfarmers is a vast company with many businesses under its umbrella. Based in Australia, the company deals in retail, home décor, health, industrial products, and more. The company has some strong and quality businesses in its portfolio, including even market leaders like Bunnings, Kmart, and Officeworks.

In the last year, the company’s share price is down by 20%, mainly due to commodity price volatility. But the analysts treat this as a good buying opportunity, as despite inflationary pressures, the Australians haven’t slashed their spending. Though short-term sales growth is expected to remain slow, some categories of the company are already witnessing higher sales.

In 2022, the company’s revenues were 8.5% higher at AU$36.8 billion. But, the net profit was down by 2.9% to AU$2.3 billion. However, the net profit was up by 13.1% in the second half of 2022, as the COVID restrictions were fully eased and the trading volumes improved. The company is already seeing growth in numbers in the first few weeks of its fiscal year 2023, especially at Bunnings, Kmart, and Officeworks.

With the second-half performance in mind, the company decided to announce a final dividend of AU$1.0 per share. The total for the year is AU$1.8 per share, up by 1.1% from 2021.

Is WES a Good Stock to Buy?

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, Wesfarmers’ stock has a Moderate Buy rating.

The target price is AU$46.53, which represents a change of 1.5% on the current price level.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Conclusion

In an uncertain environment with the danger of an upcoming recession, investors need stocks they can hold onto for a very long time, like Woolworths and Wesfarmers. The passive income just makes buying them more attractive.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

More Market News >