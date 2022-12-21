Two ASX stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Two ASX stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score

Story Highlights

With the help of the TipRanks Smart Score tool, we have picked two Australian stocks with a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.”

The most perplexing aspect of selecting stocks for investment is conducting in-depth research from a large pool of data. The different TipRanks tools do the job easily and provide great relief to investors.

One such tool is the TipRanks Smart Score tool, which assigns a score to every stock based on eight different factors. The stocks with higher scores between eight and ten have more chances to surpass the market. With this data-driven score, investors can easily assess the capability of the stock.

Australian companies Santos Limited (AU:STO) and Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) score a “Perfect 10” on this tool and have a high potential to beat the market’s returns.

Let’s have a closer look at them.

Santos Limited

Santos Limited is a global energy company engaged in the production of natural gas and oil in Asia and Australia.

Santos’ stock has substantially rebounded after a rocky period following the pandemic, with a 21% gain over the past year. The ups and downs were driven by the fluctuations in oil prices and the concerns over the recession.

The company has time and again proved its capability with its solid back-to-back performance in the results. In its third-quarter results for 2022, Santos delivered a big 85% jump in YTD revenues of $5.9 billion. The cash flows were equally impressive, with 194% growth at $2.7 billion. This was due to the company’s efforts to deliver good production numbers, as well as rising commodity prices.

Recently, the company announced an annual return of 40% of free cash flow to better reward its shareholders. This will include both dividends and share buybacks. The company also announced additional returns from any divestments from the portfolio.

Is Santos a Good Stock to Buy?

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, Santos Limited stock has a Strong Buy rating, with a complete majority of 11 Buy recommendations.

The STO average price target is AU$9.1, which is 28.5% higher than the current price level. The price has a high forecast of AU$10 and a low forecast of AU$8.05.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Aristocrat Leisure Limited

Aristocrat Leisure is a technology company that develops mobile and casino games, serving millions of players worldwide. The company also manufactures gaming machines and has operations in 20 locations around the world.

The company’s stock soared during the COVID-19 pandemic as the demand for its games increased during the lockdowns. However, the stock lost that momentum and has fallen by around 30% YTD.

Last month, the company reported its full-year results for 2022. Contrary to the stock prices, the numbers depicted a different story of strong revenue and profit growth. The operating revenue for the year stood at AU$5.5 billion, up by 17.7% from 2021. Net profit after tax grew by 30% to AU$1 billion, supported by a remarkable performance in North America.

The company’s continued investments in its product portfolio and increased focus on diversification work well and are visible in the results. Its gaming segment outperformed and offset the slower growth in pixel united, which is likely to continue in 2023.

Aristocrat Share Price Forecast

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, Aristocrat stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on eight Buy and one Hold recommendations.

The ALL target price is AU$40.96, which represents a growth of 32% on the current price level.

Conclusion

Both Santos and Aristocrat have proven their dominance in their respective sectors. 

These ASX stocks with a high Smart Score give investors the confidence to trust these companies for another year of stable growth in 2023. The market, on the other hand, should reward the strong fundamentals of these companies over a long-term period.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ARLUF

Aristocrat Leisure downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
The FlyAristocrat Leisure downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
1M ago
ARLUF
More ARLUF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ARLUF

Aristocrat Leisure downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
The FlyAristocrat Leisure downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
1M ago
ARLUF
More ARLUF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >