These Two German Stocks Offer High Upside Potential

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

These Two German Stocks Offer High Upside Potential

Story Highlights

Analysts are highly bullish on these two German stocks and see high upside.

Deutsche Telekom (DE:DTE) and Infineon Technologies AG (DE:IFX) have Buy ratings from analysts and upside potential of around 25% on their share prices. The past performance of these stocks has been impressive, but due to their strong business performance, the analysts are confident in another raise.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

On TipRanks, tools like Trending Stocks and Stock Comparison are very helpful in these situations. Using these tools, we can pick stocks from a particular market that are on the radar of analysts. Later on, we can compare the stocks based on different parameters.

Let’s have a look at some details.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Deutsche Telekom provides telecommunications services for fixed and mobile networks. The company also operates in information technology services like data centers, cloud ecosystems, etc.

Despite good growth of around 30% in the stock in the last year, analysts are bullish on the stock for 2023. The last reported results for the third quarter boosted investor and analyst confidence in the company.

The company posted a jump of 80% in its quarterly net profits of €2.4 billion. The company’s customer base grew, and it also introduced a higher rate plan, which increased revenues and profits. The net revenue increased by 8.8% to €29 billion.

Yesterday, Deutsche Bank Analyst Robert Grindle reiterated his Buy rating on the stock at a target price of €29.5. This shows a huge growth of 45% on the current trading level of €20.3.

Grindle has a strong grip on European telecom stocks, with a 100% success rate on the Deutsche Telekom stock. His average return on the stock is 14.12% per rating. Grindle describes the stock as the “Best European telecom stock,” based on its stable business model, higher dividends, and growth in the U.S. market.

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

Is Deutsche Telekom a Good Buy?

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, Deutsche Telekom stock has a Strong Buy rating, with 12 Buy recommendations.

The DTE average target price is €25.5, which represents a 26% change from the current price level.

Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies is a manufacturing company in the semiconductor space. The company operated through four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor Systems, and Connected Secure Systems.

After dropping 14.2% in the previous year, the stock has gained 30% in the last three months. The analysts feel the company’s strong financials are driving the stock price higher in the market. For 2023, the company is eyeing a revenue goal of €15.5 billion, up from €14.2 billion in 2022.

Recently, analysts from UBS and Bernstein, among others, have reiterated their Buy ratings on the stock. Francois Xavier Bouvignies from UBS has a target price of €44, which has an upside of almost 36%. He expects a good start for Infineon in 2023, based on its orders and pricing, which are currently the focus in the technology sector in Europe.

Analyst Adithya Metuku from Credit Suisse has the highest target price of €47.0 on the stock, which represents a growth of 46.5%. Metuka is a four-star rated analyst on TipRanks and believes the company’s outlook for 2023 is “conservative.”

Infineon Stock Forecast

The average stock forecast for IFX is €40.56, which has an upside potential of 25.3%. The target price has a high forecast of €47.44 and a low forecast of €20.02.

On TipRanks, Infineon stock has a Moderate Buy rating with a total of 18 recommendations.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Ending Notes

Both companies have reported good financial results, and the outlook also remains positive. Given the analysts’ views on these sectors, their Buy ratings make these two a good addition to an investor’s portfolio.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DE:DTE

Insiders Are Buying These Two German Stocks
Global MarketsInsiders Are Buying These Two German Stocks
24d ago
These 2 “Perfect 10” German Stocks Could Boost Your Portfolio
These 2 “Perfect 10” German Stocks Could Boost Your Portfolio
More DE:DTE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:DTE

Insiders Are Buying These Two German Stocks
Global MarketsInsiders Are Buying These Two German Stocks
24d ago
Global MarketsThese 2 “Perfect 10” German Stocks Could Boost Your Portfolio
1M ago
These 2 “Perfect 10” German Stocks Could Boost Your Portfolio
Global MarketsThese 2 “Perfect 10” German Stocks Could Boost Your Portfolio
1M ago
More DE:DTE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >