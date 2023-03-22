These Two British Shares are Soaring; Will the Rally Continue?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

These Two British Shares are Soaring; Will the Rally Continue?

Story Highlights

The shares of these two UK companies have seen huge growth in 2023. How long will they be able to continue it?

UK-based companies Rolls-Royce Holdings (GB:RR) and EasyJet PLC (GB:EZJ) stocks have seen their stocks soar since the beginning of 2023. The stocks are trading up by more than 40% YTD.

Both RR and EZJ were hard hit by the pandemic, which impacted the aviation sector. However, analysts are bullish on further growth in these share prices considering their recovery strategy, pushing revenues and profits higher.

Here, we have used the TipRanks Stock Screener tool to list out these companies with high growth in share prices. This tool helps the user handle an ample amount of data and transforms it based on different parameters accordingly.

Let’s have a look at the details.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings manufactures engines for the aviation, defense, and energy sectors.

The company’s stock has gained more than 50% YTD, mainly pushed by its 2022 earnings. The stock has been among the best-performing stocks on the FTSE 100 index so far in 2023.

The company’s yearly numbers were driven by a rebound in international travel and an improvement in demand from China. The company posted a 57% jump in its underlying profits of £652 million in 2022, exceeding analysts’ estimates.

The company’s biggest division in terms of revenues, civil aerospace, saw an increase of 35% in large engine flying hours. These hours have already reached 65% of the pre-pandemic levels, and the company expects them to reach 90% in 2023. A full recovery is also expected in 2024.

The company’s defense segment is also well-positioned for long-term growth based on higher military spending by countries globally. The company’s defense order backlog was worth £8.5 billion at the end of December 2022.

After posting such solid numbers, analysts have reiterated their Buy ratings on the stock and remain bullish on further growth in the share price. Analyst Charles Armitage from Citigroup commented that the company has a “clear route to better cash flow.”

Is Rolls Royce a Good Stock to Buy?

RR stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, based on seven Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendations.

The target price is 172.82p, which is 15% higher than the current price level.

easyJet PLC

easyJet is a leading airline in Europe known for its low-cost services. The company operates across 34 countries and has a fleet of more than 300 aircraft.

EZJ stock had a solid start to 2023 and has been trading up 46% YTD. The stock was in sync with the overall airline sector, which has shown huge growth in the last few months, driven by high travel demand.

In January, the company announced its trading update for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2023. Along with the reduction in losses, EasyJet also reported a 47% growth in its passengers in Q1 2023. The numbers were ahead of expectations, but the company still has a long way to go before achieving full profitability.

Analysts are bullish on easyJet Holiday, which delivered a profit of £13 million during this quarter. It remains one of the key drivers for the company, which has already registered a more than 150% increase in customers. easyJet holidays are currently 60% sold for the summer of 2023.

EasyJet Share Price Forecast

Based on five Buy, three Hold, and two Sell recommendations, EZJ stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks.

The average target price is 528.81p, which is 9.6% above the current trading level.

Conclusion

Analysts are more bullish on RR considering its growth achieved in profits and a high order book value.

For EZJ, the revival is still on, and the company is expecting to surpass market expectations of profits in 2023. Improved travel demand, strong bookings, and the upcoming holiday season will drive more revenues in 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GB:RR

Rolls-Royce upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn
The FlyRolls-Royce upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn
12d ago
Rolls-Royce upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
Rolls-Royce downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays
More GB:RR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:RR

Rolls-Royce upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn
The FlyRolls-Royce upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn
12d ago
Rolls-Royce upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
The FlyRolls-Royce upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
14d ago
Rolls-Royce downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays
The FlyRolls-Royce downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays
15d ago
More GB:RR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >