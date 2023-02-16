These Three UK ETFs Are Popular Among Brits

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

These Three UK ETFs Are Popular Among Brits

Story Highlights

Let’s have a look at the three UK-based ETPs (exchange-traded products) that provide a balanced approach to investors’ portfolios.

Investing in a few ETFs or ETPs could provide better diversification and effective risk management for investors’ portfolios. There are various types of ETFs to balance the portfolio. One such type is a leveraged ETF, which includes borrowing to further increase the return on the investment. These funds track the index of stocks, bonds, commodities, etc., and give the benefit of multiplied returns.

3x leveraged funds offer three times the returns on the underlying stock’s performance. These funds come with a huge amount of risk but also higher potential gains.

Today, we will discuss three such UK-based ETFs, that are gaining a lot of traction in the market, as evidenced by their higher trading volumes.

Let’s have a look at some of the details.

Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP (GB:TSL3)

The Leverage Shares 3x ETP tracks the iSTOXX Leveraged 3x TSLA Index. The ETP has just one holding, Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA), which has 100% weightage.

The main motive of TSL3 is to generate higher returns, which are three times the daily performance of Tesla’s stock. The ETP directly invests in Tesla’s stock and also uses the additional margin to buy more shares.

In terms of the trading price, the ETP price has jumped by a huge 400% YTD. Tesla’s stock grew by 98% YTD. The average volume of trading over the last three months is 29.5 million shares. The higher the volume, the easier it becomes for daily trading.

The ETP has a higher beta of 4.81, which indicates more volatility, and the expense ratio also remains high at 3.75%. However, many investors still prefer these funds, considering the larger returns.

Overall, TSL3 has a score of seven on the TipRanks Smart Score tool. The analyst consensus is Moderate Buy.

GraniteShares 3x Long Rolls-Royce Daily ETP (GB:3LRR)

3LRR is a fund that tracks the Solactive Daily Leveraged 3x Long Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Index – GBP. This fund invests in Rolls-Royce Holdings (GB:RR) and provides three returns on the stock’s performance. In the last three months, the average volume of shares traded was 42.1 million.

Being a leveraged 3x fund, the expense ratio for 3LRR is on the higher side at 4.24% and a beta of 3.13. The higher beta implies the fund is more volatile than overall market returns.

According to TipRanks’ technical analysis, the fund has a Buy rating within a time frame of one month.

The trading performance of the fund has been good, with a return of 38.75% YTD.

Graniteshares 3X Short Tesla Daily ETP (GB:3STS)

The 3STS fund tracks the Solactive Daily Leveraged 3x Short Tesla Index – Benchmark TR Net.  The fund is issued by GraniteShares Inc., which is known for offering innovative ETF solutions for investors. The fund offers 3x returns on the daily performance of Tesla Inc.‘s shares.

In terms of trading volume, 3STS has lower numbers as compared to the other two funds. The average volume for three months is 3.56 million for 3STS.

As compared to 3LRR and TSL3, this fund has a low expense ratio of 0.01%, which makes it more profitable for investors. However, the fund price has been down by 89% YTD, and the technical indicators also suggest a Sell signal.

Conclusion

With great risks often comes great rewards. Even though 3x leveraged funds are a risky affair, they are a preferred choice of investment for many. Among the three above-discussed funds, TSL3 and 3LRR have delivered higher returns this year along with large volumes of trading. On the other hand, 3STS offers a lower expense ratio to investors but is lagging in terms of price growth.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GB:RR

Rolls-Royce price target raised to 105 GBp from 102 GBp at UBS
The FlyRolls-Royce price target raised to 105 GBp from 102 GBp at UBS
15d ago
Rolls-Royce upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
Rolls-Royce upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas
More GB:RR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:RR

Rolls-Royce price target raised to 105 GBp from 102 GBp at UBS
The FlyRolls-Royce price target raised to 105 GBp from 102 GBp at UBS
15d ago
Rolls-Royce upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
The FlyRolls-Royce upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
21d ago
Rolls-Royce upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas
The FlyRolls-Royce upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas
23d ago
More GB:RR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >