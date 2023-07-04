The Sky is the limit? Not for EasyJet Share Price

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

The Sky is the limit? Not for EasyJet Share Price

Story Highlights

Shares of EasyJet have rallied strongly so far this year. In this article, we will discuss if EZJ’s share price could soar higher.

Shares of EasyJet (GB:EZJ), a leading British airline, have rallied about 50% year-to-date, thanks to the strong rebound in travel demand following the pandemic years. Despite higher airfares and macro pressures, travel demand remains impressive, as investors are cutting down their other discretionary spending to direct their money toward travel plans. The rally in shares of EasyJet and certain other airlines seems far from over, with analysts estimating further upside.

EasyJet Gains from Robust Travel

EasyJet and other airlines were battered when COVID-induced lockdowns brought the industry to a standstill and led to massive losses. In the first half of Fiscal 2023 (ended March 31, 2023), the airline’s loss before tax improved to £411 million from £545 million in the comparable six months of the previous fiscal year. Revenue increased by 80% to £2.7 billion, driven by higher prices and pent-up demand.

Despite an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, EasyJet said in May that it is confident about exceeding the market’s Fiscal 2023 profit estimate of £260 million. The airline continues to boost its capacity, which would help it meet the strong summer bookings.

Last month, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) boosted its industry profit forecast for 2023 to $9.8 billion from $4.7 billion, fueled by robust travel demand and easing oil prices. IATA expects revenue to increase 9.7% to $803 billion this year, which indicates the airline industry is moving closer to 2019’s pre-pandemic revenue level of $838 billion. However, the industry could face certain risks such as staff shortages, potential strikes, and delay in the delivery of new planes.  

Recent Analysts’ Ratings

On Monday, JPMorgan analyst Harry Gowers increased the price target for EasyJet shares to 570p (an upside of 15.3%) from 550p and maintained a Hold rating.

On June 29, Bernstein analyst Alex Irving reiterated a Hold rating on EasyJet with a price target of 500p.

Last week, RBC Capital analyst Ruairi Cullinane initiated coverage of EasyJet with a Hold rating. While the analyst is encouraged by the airline’s “Holidays” program, he sees lower margins and free cash flow generation (net of lease payments) compared to Ryanair (GB:0A2U) and Wizz Air (GB:WIZZ). Cullinane further added that website visitor growth was stronger for both Ryanair and Wizz Air compared to EasyJet. Nonetheless, Cullinane has a price target of 540p for EZJ shares, which indicates an upside of 9.2%.    

Is EasyJet a Buy or Hold?

Overall, EZJ shares earn a Hold consensus rating based on five Buys, six Holds, and two Sells. The average price target of 592.22p implies about 20% upside from current levels.

While the consensus rating is a Hold for ESJ, analysts seem more bullish on International Consolidated Airlines (GB:IAG) shares. With six Buys and seven Holds, IAG scores a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target of 194.66p reflects an upside of about 19%. IAG shares have risen about 27% since the start of 2023.  

Conclusion

While several analysts are sidelined on EasyJet shares, they continue to see further upside potential due to resilient travel demand. The airline is also taking the required streamlining measures to improve its profitability and boost its capacity.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DE:INR

IAG initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital
The FlyIAG initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital
7d ago
IAG Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
IAG and AML: What to Expect From These British Stocks’ Earnings
More DE:INR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:INR

IAG initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital
The FlyIAG initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital
7d ago
IAG Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIAG Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
2M ago
IAG and AML: What to Expect From These British Stocks’ Earnings
Global MarketsIAG and AML: What to Expect From These British Stocks’ Earnings
2M ago
More DE:INR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >