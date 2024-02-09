Tesco (TSCO) Offloads a Chunk of Retail Banking Business to Barclays

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tesco (TSCO) Offloads a Chunk of Retail Banking Business to Barclays
Global Markets

Tesco (TSCO) Offloads a Chunk of Retail Banking Business to Barclays

Story Highlights

Tesco is selling a part of its banking business to British banking giant Barclays plc for £600 million. The supermarket chain will continue to operate the capital-light banking operations.

U.K.’s supermarket giant Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) is offloading a chunk of its retail banking business to British banking behemoth Barclays plc (GB:BARC) for £600 million. The deal includes Tesco’s credit card, loans, and savings accounts business, while the grocer will continue with its insurance, ATMs, travel money, and gift cards businesses. Meanwhile, Barclays also agreed to market the other Tesco-branded banking services that it is not buying. TSCO shares rose over 2% in early trade this morning on the news.

Here’s More About Tesco’s Sale

Tesco’s banking staff of about 2,800 employees will transfer to Barclays. The supermarket notified its customers that the transition would happen automatically. Per the deal, Barclays will continue to market some of the services under the Tesco brand, initially for ten years. These services include Tesco credit cards, unsecured personal loans, and deposits. Plus, Tesco will earn annual income from Barclays’ usage of its brand and Clubcard royalty programme in its customer engagements.

Tesco said that the majority of the sale proceeds will be returned to shareholders in the form of incremental share buybacks. The company will also receive £100 million once regulatory and other costs related to the deal are settled.

The strategic offloading of select banking operations will help Tesco focus only on those segments that require little investment. Also, supermarkets are cautious of stringent regulatory measures that govern banking businesses and prefer avoiding them. Through this deal, Tesco will be able to remove £7.7 billion of capital-intensive assets and £6.7 billion of financial liabilities from its balance sheet.

For Barclays, the deal will help to strengthen its retail banking business by adding a new distribution channel for unsecured lending and deposits.

Is Tesco a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

With seven Buys and one Sell rating, TSCO stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The Tesco plc share price forecast of 328.29p implies 15.9% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >