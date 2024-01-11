tiprankstipranks
Tesco Lifts Profit Guidance on Solid Christmas Season
Global Markets

Tesco Lifts Profit Guidance on Solid Christmas Season

Story Highlights

U.K.’s largest grocery retailer, Tesco, has raised its full-year profit outlook thanks to robust Christmas season sales.  

FTSE 100-listed Tesco PLC (GB:TSCO) has lifted its profit guidance for Fiscal 2024, backed by a solid Christmas season. Based on the momentum witnessed in Q3 FY24, Tesco now expects full-year retail operating profit of £2.75 billion, up from its prior guidance of £2.6 to £2.7 billion.

Tesco is a British supermarket chain offering groceries and general merchandise. A leader in the U.K. market and one of the largest grocery chains in the world, Tesco also has stores in Ireland, Eastern Europe, and Asia. TSCO shares have gained 26.5% in the past year.

Insights from Tesco’s Q3 Update

Tesco experienced strong Christmas season sales in the six weeks ending January 6, 2024, with like-for-like retail sales rising 6%. Also, like-for-like retail sales rose 6.6% year-over-year in the 13 weeks ending November 25, 2023.

Thanks to the demand momentum, Tesco managed to increase its market share to 27.9% of the U.K. grocery market in the four weeks heading to Christmas. Tesco’s Clubcard loyalty program helps attract customers to its stores, while its low-cost items are already a boon for customers. Tesco highlighted that it had cut prices on nearly 2,700 goods to retain customers. The retailer has cut prices on an additional 150 products and doubled the Clubcard points this week.

Tesco expects free cash flow to be solid this year, pegged at about £2 billion. Meanwhile, Tesco’s banking operations are expected to generate profits of £130 to £160 million. Tesco is scheduled to report its Fiscal 2024 results on April 10, 2024. On January 2, Tesco shares gained in anticipation of stellar performance after German discount rivals Aldi and Lidl reported higher sales in their UK businesses for the Christmas season.

Is Tesco a Buy or Sell?

On TipRanks, TSCO stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys versus one Sell rating. The Tesco plc share price target of 317.00p implies 7.4% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

