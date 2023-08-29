Standard Chartered Divests Aviation Leasing Unit to Streamline Operations

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Standard Chartered Divests Aviation Leasing Unit to Streamline Operations
Global Markets

Standard Chartered Divests Aviation Leasing Unit to Streamline Operations

Story Highlights

Standard Chartered announced its decision to sell assets from its aviation leasing and financing division with the aim of optimizing and streamlining its business operations.

UK-based banking group Standard Chartered PLC (GB:STAN) yesterday announced the divestment of assets from its aviation leasing and financing segment to streamline its business operations. As part of the deal, the bank sold its aircraft leasing unit to AviLease, a company owned by Saudi Arabia’s PIF sovereign wealth fund, for $3.6 billion. This included assets valued at $700 million and loans amounting to $2.9 billion.

Additionally, the bank reached an agreement to sell the majority of its secured aviation loans valued at $920 million to PK Airfinance, backed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Other affiliates of Apollo have agreed to acquire the remaining portion of the loan portfolio.

Specifics of the Deal

Upon finalization of the deal, Standard Chartered is set to register an approximate gain of $300 million, along with an enhancement in its common equity tier 1 capital ratio of approximately 19 basis points. The bank intends to allocate the net proceeds from the transaction to oversee its capital and liquidity positions, as well as to reinvest in other segments.

The divestment of this leasing business will enable the bank to concentrate its efforts on other areas.

Standard Chartered’s Aviation Finance division stands as a prominent worldwide entity engaged in aircraft leasing and financing. It possesses and oversees a fleet portfolio comprising more than 120 aircraft, all of which are leased to over 30 of the foremost airlines across the globe.

Earlier this year, in January, Standard Chartered designated its aviation finance business for sale and enlisted the support of multiple advisors to facilitate the process. Amidst considerable interest from various parties, AviLease emerged as the preferred choice.

The Standard Chartered share price has been trading up by 1.12% today at the time of writing.

Is Standard Chartered a Good Investment?

In July, the bank reported strong performance in its half-yearly earnings for 2023 and also revised its yearly profit projection upward. The numbers were driven by the bank’s margins, which were lifted by interest rate hikes and a record-breaking financial markets business. Analysts praised the numbers, which surpassed their expectations.

In terms of share price appreciation, STAN stock has received a Moderate Buy rating from analysts on TipRanks. The projected target for the Standard Chartered share price stands at 988.49p, indicating a potential increase of 37.3% from its present level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DE:STD

Standard Chartered price target raised to 860 GBp from 825 GBp at Barclays
The FlyStandard Chartered price target raised to 860 GBp from 825 GBp at Barclays
20d ago
Standard Chartered price target raised to 980 GBp from 970 GBp at JPMorgan
Banks vote to limit accounting of emissions in bond, stocks sales, Reuters says
C
MS
More DE:STD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:STD

Standard Chartered price target raised to 860 GBp from 825 GBp at Barclays
The FlyStandard Chartered price target raised to 860 GBp from 825 GBp at Barclays
20d ago
Standard Chartered price target raised to 980 GBp from 970 GBp at JPMorgan
The FlyStandard Chartered price target raised to 980 GBp from 970 GBp at JPMorgan
27d ago
Banks vote to limit accounting of emissions in bond, stocks sales, Reuters says
The FlyBanks vote to limit accounting of emissions in bond, stocks sales, Reuters says
30d ago
C
MS
More DE:STD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >