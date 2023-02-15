STAN and NWG Earnings Preview: What to Expect from these FTSE 100 Banks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

STAN and NWG Earnings Preview: What to Expect from these FTSE 100 Banks

Story Highlights

Standard Chartered and NatWest are next in line among the UK banks to announce their full-year results for 2022. Let’s have a look at analysts’ views on them.

The UK FTSE 100 banks’ earnings season has started, and Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) and NatWest Group (GB:NWG) are expected to report this week. Analysts have high hopes for their 2022 projections, as rising interest rates acted as the perfect base for these banks’ higher profits.

According to analysts, all five of the top banks in the FTSE 100 index are expected to declare profits surpassing historical records. 

Brokerage house AJ Bell (GB:AJB) forecasted around £37.4 billion of pre-tax profits from the top five UK banks for 2022.

Using the TipRanks Earnings Calendar for the UK market, investors could keep themselves updated on upcoming earnings. This tool provides a comprehensive list of the companies with their earnings date, forecasted EPS, analyst consensus, etc.

Let’s have a look at the details.

Standard Chartered Plc

Standard Chartered is among the top five banks in the UK, with a global presence across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Since the start of 2023, the company’s stock has been in the news over a potential takeover by First Abu Dhabi Bank. The stock even touched its highest point in three years and is trading up by 14% YTD. The acquisition rumors are expected to continue until the company releases its 2022 annual results on February 16.

According to TipRanks, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is 0.12p per share, which is a big improvement over the negative EPS of 0.06p per share in the last quarter of 2021.

For 2022, the profit is expected to increase by 40% to $4.7 billion. The operating income is forecasted to increase by 11% on a year-over-year basis to $16.34 billion. The net interest margin is expected to cross 1.5% in Q4, up from 1.43% in the third quarter. For the year, the number is expected to be around 1.4%. With additional interest rate increases, the bank hopes to increase this margin to 1.65% by 2023.

Analysts remain worried about the bank’s bad debt position. The forecasted bad debt charge is around $750 million for the year. In its Q3 results, the bank had doubled its bad debt provisions to $227 million, due to its higher exposure to the Chinese real estate market.

What is Standard Chartered Price Target?

The average price target for the STAN stock is 892.03p, which has an upside of 22.8% from the current price.

Overall, the stock has a Hold rating, based on one Buy and five Hold recommendations.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

NatWest Group Plc

NatWest is a leading bank in the UK, serving around 19 million customers’ financial needs.

NatWest will report full-year earnings for 2022 on February 17, before the market opens. According to TipRanks data, the forecasted EPS for the quarter will be around 0.09p, which is above the EPS of 0.04p in Q4 2021.

As compared to Standard Chartered, Citigroup analysts expect NatWest to post higher pre-tax profits of £5.1 billion in 2022, which could be its largest since 2008. In terms of its interest income, the forecasted net interest income for NatWest will be £9.9 billion, which is 32% higher than the previous year.

The bank is also expected to create a provision of £434 million for the potential bad debts.

On the flip side, the company could face some backlash over its expected increase in the bonus pool. In 2021, the company increased its bonus pool by 44% to £298 million, and any further hike to it could lead to new arguments.  

What is the Forecast for NatWest Shares?

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, NatWest stock has a Moderate Buy rating, with six Buy recommendations.

The forecast for NWG shares is 370p, which suggests a growth of 21.5% on the current price level.

Ending Thoughts

While these banks are enjoying high interest rates after a decade, they are also under the radar for posting huge profits, contradicting the cost of living crisis in the economy. While such speculations continue, these banks are all set to release their yearly results with some record-breaking numbers.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DE:STD

Standard Chartered downgraded to Hold from Buy at Investec
The FlyStandard Chartered downgraded to Hold from Buy at Investec
5d ago
Standard Chartered upgraded to Buy from Hold at Investec
Standard Chartered downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
More DE:STD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:STD

Standard Chartered downgraded to Hold from Buy at Investec
The FlyStandard Chartered downgraded to Hold from Buy at Investec
5d ago
Standard Chartered upgraded to Buy from Hold at Investec
The FlyStandard Chartered upgraded to Buy from Hold at Investec
12d ago
Standard Chartered downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
The FlyStandard Chartered downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
14d ago
More DE:STD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >