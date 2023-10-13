St. James’s Place Share Price Falls on Regulatory Pressures

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
St. James’s Place Share Price Falls on Regulatory Pressures
Global Markets

St. James’s Place Share Price Falls on Regulatory Pressures

Story Highlights

British investment management company St. James’s Place stock crashed today after news came about the company facing more regulatory pressures to reduce its fees.

The share price of the UK-based St. James’s Place PLC (GB:STJ) fell today as it continued to face regulatory pressures on its fee structure. The company came under the radar of the regulators due to hefty charges for its services and few penalties. After the introduction of consumer duty in early 2023, the company was accused of unfair charges and a complex fee structure. To keep up with the regulations protecting customers, the company opted to reduce its fees, impacting its profitability.

The company stated that it is committed to working within the framework of consumer duty. This includes a complete assessment of the company’s fees to transform it into a much simpler and more uniform process.  

St. James’s Place is an investment management company that provides a wide range of services to its customers. It includes wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning, and advice.

Concerns Mount over the Share Price

The company’s stock is down by 19.5% today at the time of writing. It continued its downward journey of recent times and has touched its lowest level since 2020. Since July 2023, the stock has lost around 40% of its value after the company reduced its fees on a wide range of products in response to the regulatory changes.

Apart from the regulatory issues, the last two years have been challenging for the company due to a slowdown in client inflows and the underperformance of its major funds. This trend is observed across the industry, impacting all major players amid the difficult economic conditions in the UK.

Is St. James Place a Buy?

Analysts believe the current market capitalization of the company makes it undervalued, but it still has a long way to go to boost its profitability. Today, analyst Larissa Van Deventer from Barclays reiterated her Buy rating on the stock, predicting an upside of almost 100% in the share price.

On TipRanks, STJ stock has received a Moderate Buy rating based on five Buy and four Hold recommendations. The St. James share price target is 1,140.11p, which implies a huge upside potential of 67% from the current trading levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

St. James’s Place upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
The FlySt. James’s Place upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
2M ago
St. James’s Place price target lowered to 1,300 GBp from 1,500 GBp at Barclays
The FlySt. James’s Place price target lowered to 1,300 GBp from 1,500 GBp at Barclays
2M ago
St. James’s Place price target lowered to 1,063 GBp from 1,148 GBp at JPMorgan
The FlySt. James’s Place price target lowered to 1,063 GBp from 1,148 GBp at JPMorgan
2M ago
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >