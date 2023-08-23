SGX: ThaiBev Achieves “Perfect 10” Status on the Smart Score Tool

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
SGX: ThaiBev Achieves “Perfect 10” Status on the Smart Score Tool
Global Markets

SGX: ThaiBev Achieves “Perfect 10” Status on the Smart Score Tool

Story Highlights

The Singapore-based beverage company ThaiBev has managed to become a part of the “Perfect 10” club of the TipRanks Smart Score tool.

SGX-listed Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SG:Y92) recently achieved “Perfect 10” status on the TipRanks Smart Score tool. The stock was included in the list just five days ago, indicating a greater likelihood of surpassing market averages in terms of its performance.

As per analysts’ evaluations, ThaiBev has received a Strong Buy rating with a potential for over 30% growth in its share price.

Thai Beverage is the largest beverage company in Thailand and enjoys a significant presence throughout Southeast Asia. The company is renowned for its expertise in offering an extensive array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company has brands like Chang Beer, Archa Beer, Mekhong, est Cola, Oishi, etc. under its portfolio.

Let’s take a look at the details.

The Perfect Score

The TipRanks Smart Score tool assigns scores to stocks on a scale of one to ten, providing insights into a stock’s potential to exceed general market returns. The score is derived from the assessment of eight distinct factors, encompassing hedge fund activities, fundamental analysis, analyst ratings, and other relevant criteria.

ThaiBev’s perfect score of 10 is fairly based on its strong fundamentals, a positive insider signal, and a Strong Buy rating from analysts.

The company recently announced its third-quarter earnings for 2023. Even though the company’s numbers were hit by higher costs, more marketing spending, and increased competition, it still remains optimistic about its resilient performance. Its numbers in Thailand were encouraging, with a 12% increase in its revenues, which offset its underperformance in Vietnam.

Analysts Remain Bullish

Following the release of the results, analysts have confirmed their Buy ratings for the stock. They are of the opinion that the company’s strong presence in Thailand, the possibility of a resurgence in Vietnam, and its attractive valuation together form a convincing rationale for investment.

Additionally, analysts perceive the increasing expenses as a short-term obstacle for the company, which will have an impact on its profit margins.

What is the Forecast for Thai Beverage?

YTD, the stock has experienced a decline of 10.8% in its trading. Despite this, the stock remains a preferred choice among investors on the SGX, as reflected in its higher trading volumes.

According to TipRanks consensus, Y92 stock received a Strong Buy rating backed by all three Buy recommendations. The average price forecast stands at S$0.77, which shows a favorable change of 32.14% in the shares.

Conclusion

ThaiBev has rightfully achieved a “Perfect 10” Smart Score, which is reasonably based on the growth demonstrated in its recent earnings report and the positive outlook projected by analysts.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DE:T6W

ThaiBev Share Price: Analysts Remain Upbeat After Q3 Earnings
Global MarketsThaiBev Share Price: Analysts Remain Upbeat After Q3 Earnings
5d ago
SGX: Thai Beverage Share Got Thumbs Up From Analysts
SGX Shares: Genting and Sembcorp Earnings Preview
More DE:T6W Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:T6W

ThaiBev Share Price: Analysts Remain Upbeat After Q3 Earnings
Global MarketsThaiBev Share Price: Analysts Remain Upbeat After Q3 Earnings
5d ago
SGX: Thai Beverage Share Got Thumbs Up From Analysts
Global MarketsSGX: Thai Beverage Share Got Thumbs Up From Analysts
2M ago
SGX Shares: Genting and Sembcorp Earnings Preview
Global MarketsSGX Shares: Genting and Sembcorp Earnings Preview
4M ago
More DE:T6W Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >