Global Markets

SGX Share: SIA to Report Q4 Earnings Tomorrow

Story Highlights

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is slated to release its Q4 results for the fiscal year 2033 tomorrow.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SG:C6L) is an aviation company providing air transportation services for both passengers and cargo. The company offers its services through multiple airline brands, including Singapore Airlines, SIA Cargo, and Scoot.

The company will report its fourth-quarter earnings report on May 16, after the market closes. It is anticipated that the airline will report earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.11, which represents a notable improvement compared to the negative EPS of S$0.02 per share recorded in the previous year.

The revenue forecast for the quarter is S$4.87 billion, slightly up from the previous quarter’s sales of S$4.85 billion.

SIA is seeing ongoing progress in its recovery from the pandemic, as reflected in its last quarterly report. The company remains on track to achieve its first annual profit since COVID, with recovery in its key markets in Asia. However, analysts are also cautious of headwinds like increased competition, decelerating economic growth, and elevated fuel costs.

Ahead of its results announcement, analysts have a neutral take on the stock. 26 days ago, analyst Kaseedit Choonnawat from Citigroup upgraded his rating from Sell to Buy on the stock. Choonnawat expects a stronger outlook and predicts an upside of 8.6% in the share price.

CGS-CIMB’s analyst Raymond Yap suggests that the company may announce a final dividend of S$0.27 per share along with its upcoming quarterly report.

What is the Target Price for SIA?

C6L stock has a Hold rating on TipRanks, based on three Buy, one Hold, and two Sell recommendations. At an average price target of S$5.98, analysts predict a change of 1.43% from the current level.

The stock has been trading up by 12.72% in the last year.

