SGX: Frasers Property Cuts Annual Profit Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
SGX: Frasers Property Cuts Annual Profit Outlook
Global Markets

SGX: Frasers Property Cuts Annual Profit Outlook

Story Highlights

Singapore-based real estate company Frasers Property reduced its profit outlook for the year that ended on September 30, 2023.

SGX-listed Frasers Property Limited (SG:TQ5) yesterday announced an expected decline in some of its investments’ fair value and reduced its profit outlook for the full year. In an update, the company advised its shareholders regarding its fiscal year 2023 and anticipates a significant drop in its attributable profits.

Based on its preliminary results for the year, the company is expecting fair-value losses in its investment portfolio, mainly affecting commercial assets in the UK and industrial and logistics properties in Europe. However, these losses don’t affect cash flow and are primarily incurred due to increased capitalization rates.

Nonetheless, the company does not expect these losses to impact the overall trading performance and core earnings as compared to FY22. Frasers expects to deliver profitable numbers in its FY23 annual results scheduled for November 10, 2023.

The Frasers Property share price is trading down by 1.23% today at the time of writing. Year-to-date, the stock has lost around 10% of its value.

Frasers Property is a Singapore-based real estate company with a diverse portfolio, including residential, commercial, and industrial properties. The company invests, develops, and manages assets in around 20 countries worldwide.

Industry Trends

During the difficult macro environment, the Singapore real estate market has emerged resilient, especially in the residential sector. The country has also beaten Hong Kong and currently has the most expensive housing sector in the Asia-Pacific region. The high demand for private properties shows investors’ confidence in the country’s economic prospects.

During its third-quarter results for 2023, Frasers also highlighted the strength of its portfolio but also followed a cautious approach due to higher interest rates and an increase in land supply by the government. In the long term, the company is set to capture further growth opportunities as the travel industry continues to recover and office occupancy stabilizes.

What is the Target Price for Frasers Property Shares?

According to TipRanks consensus, TQ5 stock has received a Moderate Buy rating, based on one Buy recommendation from analyst Rachael Tan from DBS. The Frasers Property share price target is set at S$1.21, reflecting an almost 50% increase from the current trading level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >