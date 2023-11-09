SGX Earnings Update: Singtel and Seatrium Shine with Positive Numbers

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
SGX Earnings Update: Singtel and Seatrium Shine with Positive Numbers
Global Markets

SGX Earnings Update: Singtel and Seatrium Shine with Positive Numbers

Story Highlights

The two Singapore-based companies, Singtel and Seatrium, reported their quarterly earnings yesterday. Let’s take a look at some details.

The SGX-listed companies Singapore Telecommunications, or Singtel (SG:Z74) and Seatrium Limited (earlier Sembcorp Marine) (SG:S51) reported their quarterly earnings yesterday. Singtel published its first half earnings for FY24, while Seatrium released its third quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2023.

Ahead of these earnings, analysts have assigned strong Buy ratings to both of these stocks, predicting more upside in their share prices.

The TipRanks Earnings Calendar tool serves as a useful tool to select companies that have recently disclosed their earnings. This tool is now available in 10 different markets on TipRanks and allow users to stay updated on earnings releases. It also provides crucial details like projected EPS, reported EPS, and more, offering a comprehensive view for informed decision-making.

Let’s take a look at these companies in detail.

Singtel H1 FY24 Results

Singtel is a prominent telecommunications service provider in Singapore. The company offers a diverse array of services encompassing fixed, mobile, internet, data, TV, and more to cater to the varied needs of its customers.

Singtel reported its first half results for the fiscal year 2024 with a net profit of S$2.14 billion, marking a huge increase of 83%. The company’s underlying profit grew by 12% to S$1.12 billion. The growth was driven by solid performance in its mobile business, which offset the weakness in the enterprise sector. The profits were also well-supported by an exceptional gain stemming from regional associate Telkomsel’s integration of IndiHome, Indonesia’s largest fixed broadband provider.

The operating revenue witnessed a 3.2% year-on-year decline, falling from S$7.3 billion to S$7 billion. The group’s overall performance was “adversely impacted” by the robust strength of the Singapore dollar in comparison to the Australian dollar and other regional currencies.

The board declared an interim dividend of S$0.052 per share, representing 77% of the group’s first-half underlying net profit. Notably, the group revised its dividend policy, expanding the payout range from 60-80% to a new range of 70-90% of underlying net profit.

What is the Target Price for Singtel?

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, Z74 stock has been assigned a Strong Buy rating backed by eight Buy and one Hold recommendations. The Singtel share price target is S$2.98, which is 26% higher than the current price level.

Seatrium Q3 Results 2023

Seatrium Limited provides comprehensive engineering solutions across the global marine, energy, and offshore industries.

The company released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 8. The standout feature of the results was the company’s strong order book, reaching a total of S$17.7 billion. In the initial nine months of 2023, the company secured new contracts amounting to S$4.3 billion. The company further disclosed that the order book includes 33 projects currently under execution, with plans extending until 2030.

Despite robust operational performance, the company issued a cautionary note, indicating a potential net loss for the full year of 2023. The primary factors contributing to this projection are the challenges associated with struggling margins and difficulties in executing the order book.

Is Seatrium a Good Buy?

In terms of share price growth, analysts have assigned Strong Buy rating on the S51 stock based on three Buy recommendations. On TipRanks, the Seatrium share price forecast is S$0.19, which implies a huge upside of 74%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
SGX Earnings Update: Singtel and Seatrium Shine with Positive Numbers
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

What Are Analysts Predicting for the Seatrium Share Price?
Global MarketsWhat Are Analysts Predicting for the Seatrium Share Price?
1M ago
SGX: Analysts Bullish on Seatrium Shares Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Global MarketsSGX: Analysts Bullish on Seatrium Shares Ahead of Q2 Earnings
4M ago
SGX Shares: Genting and Sembcorp Earnings Preview
Global MarketsSGX Shares: Genting and Sembcorp Earnings Preview
6M ago
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >