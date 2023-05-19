SGL, MUV2, and SHL: Three German Shares to Buy Today

Analysts’ recommendations serve as a reliable and trustworthy approach to investing in stocks within a specific market.

Using the Daily Analyst Rating tool on TipRanks for the German market, we have identified three stocks that were re-rated as Buy today. These stocks offer a promising investment opportunity for investors, given the significant potential for upside in their share prices.

Let’s dig deeper into these shares.

SGL Carbon SE (DE:SGL)

SGL Carbon is a leading global manufacturer of carbon-based products. The company has a wide range of offerings, spanning from carbon and graphite materials to carbon fibers and composites.

SGL stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks based on all four Buy recommendations. The average price target of €12.10 signifies a 28% change in the current share price.

Today, analyst Henrik Paganetty from Jefferies upgraded his rating from Hold to Buy on the stock. His The price target of €10.5 implies an upside of 11.05% in the share price. Paganetty is bullish on the stock and believes that after a successful restructuring phase, SGL Carbon is now “likely to embark on a sustainable growth path.”

SGL stock has been trading up by 2.38% today at the time of writing.

Munich Reinsurance (DE:MUV2)

Munich Re operates across the complete spectrum of the value chain, offering comprehensive coverage in reinsurance, primary insurance, and risk solutions related to insurance.

MUV2 stock has a wide coverage from analysts on TipRanks with a total of 11 ratings, of which eight are Buy. Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy rating. The average price forecast is €351.46, which is almost 4% higher than the current trading levels.

Today, Berenberg Bank’s analyst Michael Huttner reiterated his Buy rating on the stock at a price target of €385.0, which implies a growth of 13.8% on the share price.

Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers AG is a medical technology company focused on the design and development of diagnostic imaging systems. It operates as a subsidiary of Siemens AG.

The stock received a Buy rating from two analysts today. Analyst Lisa Bedell Clive from Bernstein raised her price target on the stock from €58.5 to €60.5, while maintaining her Buy rating.

Bernberg Bank analyst Odysseas Manesiotis also reiterated his Buy rating on the stock. His price target is set at €58.0, implying an upside of 8.37% in the share price.

Overall, SHL stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks at an average price target of €59.75, which is 11.7% higher than the current price.

Disclosure