SGL, MUV2, and SHL: Three German Shares to Buy Today

Story Highlights

Analysts have recently confirmed their Buy ratings on these three German stocks.

Analysts’ recommendations serve as a reliable and trustworthy approach to investing in stocks within a specific market.

Using the Daily Analyst Rating tool on TipRanks for the German market, we have identified three stocks that were re-rated as Buy today. These stocks offer a promising investment opportunity for investors, given the significant potential for upside in their share prices.

Let’s dig deeper into these shares.

SGL Carbon SE (DE:SGL

SGL Carbon is a leading global manufacturer of carbon-based products. The company has a wide range of offerings, spanning from carbon and graphite materials to carbon fibers and composites.

SGL stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks based on all four Buy recommendations. The average price target of €12.10 signifies a 28% change in the current share price.

Today, analyst Henrik Paganetty from Jefferies upgraded his rating from Hold to Buy on the stock. His The price target of €10.5 implies an upside of 11.05% in the share price. Paganetty is bullish on the stock and believes that after a successful restructuring phase, SGL Carbon is now “likely to embark on a sustainable growth path.”

SGL stock has been trading up by 2.38% today at the time of writing.

Munich Reinsurance (DE:MUV2)

Munich Re operates across the complete spectrum of the value chain, offering comprehensive coverage in reinsurance, primary insurance, and risk solutions related to insurance.

MUV2 stock has a wide coverage from analysts on TipRanks with a total of 11 ratings, of which eight are Buy. Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy rating. The average price forecast is €351.46, which is almost 4% higher than the current trading levels.

Today, Berenberg Bank’s analyst Michael Huttner reiterated his Buy rating on the stock at a price target of €385.0, which implies a growth of 13.8% on the share price.

Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers AG is a medical technology company focused on the design and development of diagnostic imaging systems. It operates as a subsidiary of Siemens AG.

The stock received a Buy rating from two analysts today. Analyst Lisa Bedell Clive from Bernstein raised her price target on the stock from €58.5 to €60.5, while maintaining her Buy rating.

Bernberg Bank analyst Odysseas Manesiotis also reiterated his Buy rating on the stock. His price target is set at €58.0, implying an upside of 8.37% in the share price.

Overall, SHL stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks at an average price target of €59.75, which is 11.7% higher than the current price.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

