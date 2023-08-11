Savills and Persimmon Q2 Earnings Hit by Housing Sector Woes

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Savills and Persimmon Q2 Earnings Hit by Housing Sector Woes
Global Markets

Savills and Persimmon Q2 Earnings Hit by Housing Sector Woes

Story Highlights

British companies Savills and Persimmon reported their half-year earnings for 2023 yesterday.

UK-based property agent Savills PLC (GB:SVS) and house builder Persimmon PLC (GB:PSN) reported lower Q2 profits amid the current weakness in the housing sector.

Savills’ shares tumbled by over 10% on Thursday over the disappointing numbers. On the other hand, Persimmon shares ended the day with a gain of 2.5% despite lower numbers, indicating that investors were anticipating this performance.

These companies have also announced a decrease in their profits, like numerous other firms in the housing industry, as purchasers experience the impact of elevated mortgage expenses. Additionally, home prices continue their downward trend due to suppressed demand. In July 2023, UK home prices experienced a drop of 2.4% on a year-over-year basis, marking the fourth consecutive month of price drops.

Let’s take a look at the numbers.                                                    

Savills: Is the Worst Over Now?

Savills is a UK-based real estate company that provides a wide range of services such as advisory, asset management, renting, finance, valuation, and many more.

The company reported a drop of more than 80% in its pre-tax profits of £6 million in its half-year earnings for 2023. This was down from the profits of £50.4 million generated in the same period a year ago. The company’s revenue also decreased by 2.5% to £1.01 billion. The lower numbers were mainly pulled down by its transaction advisory business, which saw a 20% decline in its revenue. The company also blamed “obvious challenges associated with inflation” for its declining profits.

On the positive side for investors, the company raised its interim dividend from 6.6p in the last year to 6.9p in H1 2023.

The company acknowledges the emergence of favorable recovery indications in specific markets; however, due to uncertainty regarding timing, offering precise forward guidance remains challenging. It also expects that the recovery in China will remain slow for the rest of 2023. Nevertheless, there is anticipation of ongoing volume improvement in the second half and in 2024.

Persimmon Results: Could This be a Long-Term Opportunity?

Persimmon is among the leading real estate construction companies in the UK, building residential houses and offering maintenance services.

The company’s revenues took a big hit and fell by almost 30% to £1.19 billion. The pre-tax profits also dropped to £151 million from £440 million a year ago. This was an outcome as the company completed 4,259 homes during this period, which was lower than the 6,642 built in the first half of 2022. The company still remains confident in completing 9,000 homes in the full year, as targeted earlier.

Persimmon’s recent results have revealed significant declines, which affected first-time buyers, who constitute the majority of Persimmon’s customers. Analysts are not so hopeful about the short-term outlook of the company. However, there is reason for encouragement in the company’s prospective sales outlook. Forward private sales, comprising higher-value properties, have surged by 83% since January. This boost is expected to provide a measure of support for the company’s revenue, further aided by a modest increase in private average selling prices.

What is the Target Price for Persimmon Stock?

PSN stock has a Hold rating on TipRanks, based on a total of nine recommendations from analysts. The average target price is 1,205p, which is 4.7% above the current trading price.

Conclusion

Amid the challenging circumstances within the UK housing sector, these companies have delivered performances that were more or less expected by both the market and analysts. Nonetheless, these companies are witnessing some signs of stability and believe their performances will be resilient in the second half of the year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Latest News Feed

More Market News >