Saipem Shares Remain Morgan Stanley’s Top Pick in the Italian Energy Sector

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Saipem Shares Remain Morgan Stanley’s Top Pick in the Italian Energy Sector
Global Markets

Saipem Shares Remain Morgan Stanley’s Top Pick in the Italian Energy Sector

Story Highlights

Morgan Stanley assigned a fresh Buy rating to the stock of Italian energy group Saipem yesterday, classifying it as one of their preferred choices within the sector.

Italian energy group Saipem SpA (IT:SPM) stock yesterday received a new Buy rating from Morgan Stanley, which considers the stock its top pick in the sector. The broker initiated a new Buy rating on the stock and predicted growth of over 40% in the share price. Overall, the stock already has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks.

The shares gained around 5% yesterday after the favorable comments from the analyst at Morgan Stanley. YTD, the stock has experienced an increase of 27% in trading.

Saipem operates as a contractor in the oil and gas industry, providing services like construction, drilling, engineering, project management, and more.

Analyst’s Bullish Opinion

Yesterday, analyst Sasikanth Chilukuru from Morgan Stanley initiated his coverage of the stock with a Buy rating. He has set a price target of €2.15, implying an upside potential of 43% from its current trading level. Chilukuru mainly covers energy companies in various markets like the U.S., UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany.

Overall, Chilukuru is bullish on the European energy services companies, considering the high demand for energy projects, the upcoming pipeline of new tenders, and improved margins from price hikes. He also indicated Saipem as his favorite in the sector. Morgan Stanley also stated that Saipem has the advantage of long-cycle projects, which could help further strengthen its margins.

Chilukuru expects the company to deliver EBITDA growth of around 50% between 2023 and 2025. He also believes the company will generate healthy cash during that time and could “potentially be a positive factor for the introduction of dividend payments.”

11 days ago, Berenberg Bank analyst Richard Dawson also confirmed his Buy rating on the stock, predicting a solid growth rate of 93% in the share price. He also raised his price target from €1.9 to €2.9.

Is Saipem a Good Investment?

According to TipRanks, SPM stock has a Strong Buy rating based on three Buy and one Hold recommendations from analysts. The average price target of €2.27 offers a solid growth potential of 51.18% from the current trading level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on IT:SPM

Saipem assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
The FlySaipem assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
1d ago
Saipem price target raised to EUR 2.90 from EUR 1.90 at Berenberg
SPEA Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
More IT:SPM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on IT:SPM

Saipem assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
The FlySaipem assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
1d ago
Saipem price target raised to EUR 2.90 from EUR 1.90 at Berenberg
The FlySaipem price target raised to EUR 2.90 from EUR 1.90 at Berenberg
11d ago
SPEA Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsSPEA Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
29d ago
More IT:SPM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >