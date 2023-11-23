Sage Share Price Soars on FY23 Results and Dividend Boost

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Sage Share Price Soars on FY23 Results and Dividend Boost
Global Markets

Sage Share Price Soars on FY23 Results and Dividend Boost

Story Highlights

The British software company Sage Group yesterday announced robust performance in its FY23 results, sending its shares up to a new high point.

The share price of the FTSE 100-listed Sage Group PLC (GB:SGE) soared yesterday after its FY23 results. The company reported a strong year with revenue growth, a dividend boost, and a share buyback program. The total underlying revenue increased by 10% to £2.18 billion, driven mainly by 25% revenue growth in its Business Cloud, reaching £1.63 billion.

Additionally, the company also reported strong growth in underlying operating profit, marking an 18% increase to reach £456 million. The profitability was fuelled by a 140 bps increase in margin to 20.9%, due to operational efficiencies achieved by the company. The EBITDA experienced a robust uptick of 16%, reaching £553 million, accompanied by a 120 bps rise in margin to 25.3%.

Post-results, the Sage share price surged by 13.5% on Wednesday, claiming the top spot on the FTSE 100 index. The stock achieved a milestone by surpassing the 1100p mark, contributing to a year-to-date gain of over 50%.

Sage Group is a UK-based software company, offering solutions to multiple industries like construction, e-commerce, healthcare, hospitality, etc.

Double Delight for Shareholders: Dividend and Share Buyback

In light of the strong numbers during the year, the company rewarded its shareholders with a double bonanza. Sage declared a final dividend of 12.75p per share, raising its full-year dividend to 19.3p, reflecting a 5% growth over last year’s payment.

Additionally, the company revealed a share buyback program of up to £350 million, aligning with the company’s robust financial position and strong cash generation. The company showcased robust cash conversion at 116%, highlighting the growth in subscription revenue and effective management of working capital.

In terms of outlook, the company anticipates organic total revenue growth in FY24 to align closely with that of FY23. Additionally, operating margins are projected to show an upward trend in FY24 and beyond.

Are Sage Shares a Good Buy?

Yesterday, analyst Charles Brennan reiterated his Buy rating on the stock, predicting an upside of 16% in the share price. We expect that more analysts will confirm their ratings following the release of the results.

As per the consensus among analysts on TipRanks, SGE stock has been assigned a Moderate Buy rating. The company’s ratings consist of all five Buy, one Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The share price target is1,112.8p, which is around 2% below the current share price.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Sage Share Price Soars on FY23 Results and Dividend Boost
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >