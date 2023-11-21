Rheinmetall Stock Gains on Ambitious Revenue Target

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Rheinmetall Stock Gains on Ambitious Revenue Target
Global Markets

Rheinmetall Stock Gains on Ambitious Revenue Target

Story Highlights

Rheinmetall foresees a substantial increase in revenue, projecting it to reach €13-14 billion by 2026.

DAX-40-listed Rheinmetall AG’s (DE:RHM) share price gained around 4% after the company set an ambitious revenue target of €13-14 billion by 2026. The company announced its newly set sales and profitability targets during its Capital Markets Day 2023 earlier today. These targets exceeded expectations and are mainly driven by higher demand for military products globally. The company further stated that it expects its operating margins to reach over 15% by 2026.

At the time of writing today, the Rheinmetall share price had gained 4.3% in trading. In 2023, the stock has experienced impressive growth of around 50% year-to-date.

Rheinmetall is a leading manufacturer and supplier of systems and equipment across diverse industries, including automotive, security, and civil sectors. The company has operations in 33 countries worldwide.

Recent Ratings

Earlier this month, the company released its Q3 2023 earnings report, with double-digit sales and income growth. Consolidated sales increased by 13% to €4.6 billion in the first three quarters on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, the company’s order backlog experienced significant expansion, rising by approximately 42% to €36.5 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Driven by strong numbers, many analysts reiterated their Buy rating for the stock. Analysts hold optimistic views on the company’s long-term outlook, given its strategic position as a key military supplier, not just for Germany but also for its allied nations.

Yesterday, analyst Daniela Costa from Goldman Sachs confirmed her Buy rating on the stock, predicting growth of 14.4%. Prior to this, analysts at Berenberg Bank, UBS, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, and others also recommended buying the stock.

Is Rheinmetall a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, RHM stock has a Strong Buy rating backed by eight Buy and one Hold recommendations.

The Rheinmetall share price forecast is €306.78, which is around 5% above the current trading level. The target price has a high forecast of €340 and a low forecast of €233.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Rheinmetall Stock Gains on Ambitious Revenue Target
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >