REPT Battero Energy Shares Rise on HK Debut, Defy Dull IPO Market
Global Markets

REPT Battero Energy Shares Rise on HK Debut, Defy Dull IPO Market

Story Highlights

Shares of Chinese EV battery maker REPT Battero Energy Co. Ltd. rose 7% on their debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange today. 

Shares of Chinese battery maker REPT Battero Energy Co. Ltd. (HK:0666) rose on their Hong Kong debut on December 18, despite what is viewed as a dull year for initial public offerings (IPOs). The lithium-ion battery manufacturer is a unit of the world’s largest nickel producer, Tsingshan Holding Group Co. Interestingly, 0666 shares jumped over 7% in early trade this morning, displaying the attractiveness of the electric vehicle (EV) battery segment.

REPT Battero Energy specializes in the research, development, and production of lithium-ion batteries. Founded in 2017, the company has a wide range of products, including lithium-ion batteries for EVs, energy storage systems, and portable devices. The company also provides battery management systems and other related services.

Privately held Tsingshan raised HK$2.1 billion in the offering by selling 116 million shares at an average price of HK$18.30 per share. The IPO was priced between HK$18.20 to HK$20.60 per share. The successful listing of REPT Battero symbolizes that the IPO market could be promising for only the most lucrative sectors. The REPT IPO is the fourth-largest listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange so far in 2023.

REPT Battero’s Financial Performance

REPT Battero will use 80% of the IPO proceeds to expand its production capacity at plants in Wenzhou, Foshan, and Chongqing. REPT operates in a highly competitive battery manufacturing market led by industry experts such as CATL and BYD (HK:1211) (OTC:BYDFF), which have considerably increased their production capacities lately. REPT’s market share fell to 1.2% in the first half of 2023 from 1.7% reported earlier. Nonetheless, it remains the tenth-largest Chinese EV battery maker.

A Financial Times report mentioned that the ambiguity about related-party transactions between REPT and Tsingshan’s subsidiaries is one of the major hurdles to investors’ interest in REPT’s listing. REPT remains a loss-making unit despite sales jumping 64% year-over-year in the first half of 2023. Importantly, Tsingshan is one of the top five customers of REPT, with Tsingshan steadily increasing its revenue contribution in percentage terms.

Disclosure

