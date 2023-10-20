Renault Share Price Takes a Hit Amid Sales Volume Slowdown

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Renault Share Price Takes a Hit Amid Sales Volume Slowdown
Global Markets

Renault Share Price Takes a Hit Amid Sales Volume Slowdown

Story Highlights

Renault saw its stock decline on Thursday after the French automobile company reported lower sales volumes in the third quarter of 2023. Nevertheless, the company maintains confidence in improving its profitability in the remaining part of the year and beyond.

The French carmaker Groupe Renault (FR:RNO) yesterday reported a significant decline in third-quarter sales volumes on Thursday, sending the shares down by over 7%. The worldwide volumes grew by 6.1% to 511,000 vehicles, as compared to a 13% growth registered in the first half of 2023. The lower volumes were mainly due to dealers opting for fewer inventories.

Nonetheless, Renault has reaffirmed its full-year 2023 targets, with expectations of achieving a group operating margin between 7% and 8%. The company anticipates that its second-half margins will surpass the 7.6% reported in the first half.

Renault is a prominent automobile manufacturing company selling cars, light vehicles, EVs, etc. The company has operations in over 130 countries worldwide.

Let’s dig deeper into the Q3 numbers.

Slowdown, But Revamp on Track

The Group’s revenue for the third quarter increased by 13.8% at constant exchange rates to €10.5 billion. The revenues modestly surpassed the consensus forecast of €10.46 billion. For the nine months of 2023, revenues grew by 25.3% at constant currency rates. The numbers were driven by improved sales of its top-end models, partially offset by currency depreciation, especially in Afghanistan and Turkey.

The global sales for the Renault brand increased by 11% in the third quarter to 357,000 units, as compared to the same quarter a year ago. The company witnessed solid growth in Europe and strengthened its position as the “second-best-selling automotive brand,” with sales volume increasing by 24.8% in Q3.

Moving ahead, the company is on track for a major revamp, which includes the spin-off of its EV business, Ampere. This subsidiary is set to be listed on the market as a separate entity next year. This strategic move aims to enhance its position in the electric vehicle (EV) market, positioning itself to compete with rivals such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Chinese players.

The company will announce its detailed strategy on its Capital Markets Day on November 15.

Is Renault a Buy or Sell?

Today, HSBC analyst Pushkar Tendolkar confirmed his Buy rating on the stock, forecasting a growth of 40% in the share price.

Overall, on TipRanks, RNO stock has a Moderate Buy rating backed by a total of 12 recommendations. It includes seven Buy, four Hold, and one Sell rating. The Renault share price forecast is €47.79, which is 42.5% higher than the current trading levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Renault upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays
The FlyRenault upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays
14d ago
Renault downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
The FlyRenault downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
2M ago
Renault upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
The FlyRenault upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
2M ago
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >