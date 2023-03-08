Recession? Two British Stocks for Strong Defence

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Recession? Two British Stocks for Strong Defence

Story Highlights

These two UK stocks could help investors safeguard their portfolios during tough times.

British consumer goods companies Tesco PLC (GB:TSCO) and British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) are well-known brands in the country. Analysts feel their stocks are a safer option during these uncertain times as their product demand is less impacted by any economic cycle.

Here, we have used the TipRanks Share Screener tool to screen these two stocks from a particular sector. This tool is a perfect way to choose stocks from a huge database based on our choice of parameters.

British American Tobacco (BAT)

BAT is a UK-based tobacco manufacturing company with some leading brands, such as Camel, Newport, Dunhill, Vuse, Velo, etc., in its portfolio.

With its huge customer base in different geographies and brand power, the company enjoys a huge advantage in terms of higher demand and margins. With a decline in the combustible cigarette market, the company has conveniently transformed itself with a less risky range of products under its non-combustible segment.

The company reported its 2022 annual results with a 40% growth in its new categories’ revenues of £2.9 billion as compared to the previous year. Overall, the revenues were up 7.7% to £27.6 billion. The company is enjoying higher volumes and market share for its new categories of business and targets to turn it profitable by 2024.

British American Tobacco Stock Forecast

Analysts remain bullish on the stock based on its dominant sales volume and its dividend policy. The company has a dividend yield of almost 7%, making it among the top dividend payers on the FTSE 100 index.

Analysts have reiterated their Buy rating on the stock following its earnings.

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, BATS stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on a total of 11 ratings.

The average target price is 3,786.3p, which is 20% higher than the current price level.

Tesco PLC

Tesco is a leading retailer in the UK, providing groceries and other consumer goods.

The stock has started the year on a positive note and has gained 13% YTD after hitting a low point in October 2022.

Analysts and investors are awaiting the sale of Tesco’s banking arm, which could further push the stock price. Analysts feel the sale of Tesco Bank would help the company focus on its core business, which could attract more investors. 

In January, the company announced its Q3 trading update, with total group sales growing 5.7% quarter-to-date. This was an outcome of strong growth across stores and getting online sales back on track. The company’s market share also stood strong at 27.5%, despite the cost of living crisis. Tesco also confirmed its full-year operating profit guidance to be between £2.4 – £2.5 billion.

The positive quarterly numbers have led to more analysts’ confidence in the stock.

Is Tesco a Buy or Sell?

TSCO stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, based on three Buy and two Hold recommendations.

The average target price is 273.25p, which is 5.2% higher than the current price.

Conclusion

Time and again, these companies with their strong brands have proved their resilience and remained consistent with their growth. With high inflation engulfing countries globally, investors could add these stocks to balance their portfolios.

Both TSCO and BATS have Buy ratings from analysts.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DE:BMT

British American Tobacco stock could soar 25%, Barron’s says
The FlyBritish American Tobacco stock could soar 25%, Barron’s says
11d ago
BTI
British American Tobacco shares could soar 25%, Barron’s says
BTI
British American Tobacco price target lowered to 3,600 GBp at JPMorgan
BTI
More DE:BMT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:BMT

British American Tobacco stock could soar 25%, Barron’s says
The FlyBritish American Tobacco stock could soar 25%, Barron’s says
11d ago
BTI
British American Tobacco shares could soar 25%, Barron’s says
The FlyBritish American Tobacco shares could soar 25%, Barron’s says
12d ago
BTI
British American Tobacco price target lowered to 3,600 GBp at JPMorgan
The FlyBritish American Tobacco price target lowered to 3,600 GBp at JPMorgan
22d ago
BTI
More DE:BMT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >