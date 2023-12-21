Pacific Smiles Shares Rise on Upbeat FY24 Outlook; Genesis Takeover Rejection

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Avergaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Pacific Smiles Shares Rise on Upbeat FY24 Outlook; Genesis Takeover Rejection
Global Markets

Pacific Smiles Shares Rise on Upbeat FY24 Outlook; Genesis Takeover Rejection

Story Highlights

The Australian dental group Pacific Smiles today unveiled its trading update and FY24 guidance. The company also dismissed the acquisition proposal of Genesis Capital.

ASX-listed Pacific Smiles Group Limited (AU:PSQ) released a favourable outlook for FY24 after a strong performance in the calendar year, backed by solid volumes of appointments and fees. The company also announced that it has turned down the takeover offer from Genesis Capital, calling it an “undervalued” bid. Investors reacted positively to the update, with shares trading up by 2.8% at the time of writing.

Pacific Smiles Group is among the largest dentist service companies in Australia, with a huge network of over 120 dental centres. The company has around 800 dentists practising in its network.

What’s Happening With Pacific Smile Shares?

Pacific Smile shares started the week on a high note and gained around 18% on Monday after the company received a takeover offer from Genesis Capital for AU$223.4 million. The non-binding cash offer of AU$1.40 per share reflected a premium of 17.2% over the stock’s closing price on the preceding Friday. However, it is at a 12% discount from the stock’s 52-week high of AU$1.59.

Moreover, the company felt the offer price didn’t reflect its brand power, market position in the industry, and strong financials. The proposal also failed to take into account the capital invested by the company during the pandemic, presenting a huge potential for an earnings boost.

Overall, the Pacific Smiles share price is down by 6.5% year-to-date.

Positive Update and FY24 Guidance

During the trading period from the end of FY23 in June until December 20, the company recorded AU$141.1 million in patient fees, up from AU$127.7 million in the same period last year. The company expects its underlying EBITDA to be in the range of AU$26 million to AU$28 million in FY24, higher than the AU$24.1 million reported in FY23. It projects patient fees to be between AU$293 million and AU$297 million.

The company is scheduled to publish its first-half results for FY24 on February 21, 2024.

What is the Forecast for Pacific Smiles?

On TipRanks, PSQ stock has received a Moderate Buy rating based on one Buy and one Hold. The share price target is AU$1.43, which is 2.4% below the current trading price.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Pacific Smiles Shares Rise on Upbeat FY24 Outlook; Genesis Takeover Rejection
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >