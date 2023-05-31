tiprankstipranks
OYY, ME8U, and Z74: Three SGX Stocks to Buy Today

Story Highlights

These three stocks from the Singapore market received Buy ratings two days ago.

Using the TipRanks Daily Analyst Rating tool, we have identified three stocks from the Singapore market: PropNex Limited (SG:OYY), Mapletree Industrial Trust (SG:ME8U), and Singtel (SG:Z74). These stocks have recently been awarded Buy ratings. Analysts affirm that these stocks not only carry Buy ratings but also boast a potential upside of over 15% in their share prices.

Let’s take a look at these shares in detail.

PropNex Share Price Target

PropNex is a prominent real estate brokerage and consulting company that provides a comprehensive online real estate platform that showcases a vast array of residential and commercial properties.

Two days ago, Adrian Loh from UOB Kay Hian confirmed his Buy rating on the stock, implying a growth of 8.4% in the share price. He raised his price target from S$1.07 to S$1.16. He is bullish regarding the company’s planned expansion into the commercial property segment, which will enhance its existing stronghold in the residential market.

According to TipRanks, OYY stock holds a Moderate Buy rating, which is based on two Buy recommendations and one Hold recommendation. The average price target of S$1.50 indicates a potential increase of 40.2% from the current share price.

Is Mapletree Industrial Trust a Good Buy?

Mapletree Industrial Trust, or MIT, is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust. The company possesses a diverse portfolio of assets primarily dedicated to industrial purposes.

According to TipRanks, ME8U stock has a Strong Buy rating based on a total of six recommendations, of which five are Buy. The average price forecast is S$2.70, which has an upside of 19.5% on the current price level.

Two days ago, Derek Chang from Morgan Stanley reiterated his Buy rating on the stock. He has a price target of S$2.95 on the stock, which is 31% higher than the current price level. On the same day, Brandon Lee from Citigroup confirmed his Hold rating on the stock with a modest upside growth of 4.42%.

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Singtel Share Price Target

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, or SingTel, is a leading telecommunications service provider in Singapore that provides mobile, fixed line, internet, TV, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and various other offerings.

According to TipRanks, Z74 stock is assigned a Strong Buy rating, with all eight recommendations being Buy. The average price forecast of S$3.09 indicates a growth potential of 24% in the share price.

Paul Chew, an analyst from Phillip Securities, upheld his Buy rating on the stock two days ago, projecting a 13.6% increase in the share price.

Disclosure

