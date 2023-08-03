OCBC Earnings: Here’s What You Need to Know About This SGX-listed Bank

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Global Markets

OCBC Earnings: Here’s What You Need to Know About This SGX-listed Bank

Story Highlights

Singapore-based banking group OCBC is ready to announce its upcoming financial earnings report tomorrow. What are the predictions?

SGX-listed Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited or OCBC Bank (SG:O39) will report its half-yearly earnings for 2023 tomorrow. Analysts maintain a positive outlook on the earnings of Singapore banks for this quarter and anticipate that the net interest income has reached its highest point. In June, Singapore experienced a second consecutive month of softening inflation, with the overall rate reaching 4.5%, down from May’s 5.1%. This indicates the country’s inflation has reached its peak, and so have the interest rates.

Analysts are also eager to gain insights into the recovery in loan growth and wealth management fees. Moving forward, the bank will have to rely on these factors to maintain its growth momentum, as net interest income, which has been the primary driver of banks’ earnings in recent quarters, will now fade.

Based in Singapore, OCBC Bank holds the distinction of being the oldest bank in the country. It offers a range of services, including banking, asset management, insurance, and treasury services, primarily operating in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China.

Upcoming Earnings

According to TipRanks, the consensus EPS forecast for OCBC is S$0.4 for the second quarter, up from S$0.33 per share recorded in the same period last year. The sales forecast for Q2 is around S$3.26 billion. This shows growth of around 13% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect the net income of the bank for Q2 to reach S$1.77 billion, which would be almost 20% up as compared to Q2 2022. However, the figure is lower than the net income of S$1.88 billion reported in the previous quarter.

Analysts also expect a notable increase in business and consumer loans, possibly indicating improved market conditions. This could also boost customers’ sentiments towards wealth management products, potentially leading to increased fees for the bank.

Is OCBC Share a Good Buy?

In terms of share price growth, analysts are not that optimistic about the bank’s stock. Recently, analysts have predicted a downside in the share price ahead of earnings. YTD, the stock has been trading up by 11.3%.

Based on the analyst consensus from TipRanks, O39 stock has received a Moderate Buy rating, supported by a total of 11 recommendations. This includes four Buy versus seven Hold ratings.

At an average target price of S$13.94, analysts are projecting a modest growth of 5.6% from the current level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on OVCHF

OVCHF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsOVCHF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
1d ago
OCBC Share Price: Technical Analysis Suggests a Buy
SGX: SIA Share Price Rally Continues, Is it Too Late to Buy?
More OVCHF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on OVCHF

OVCHF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsOVCHF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
1d ago
OCBC Share Price: Technical Analysis Suggests a Buy
Global MarketsOCBC Share Price: Technical Analysis Suggests a Buy
1M ago
SGX: SIA Share Price Rally Continues, Is it Too Late to Buy?
Global MarketsSGX: SIA Share Price Rally Continues, Is it Too Late to Buy?
2M ago
More OVCHF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >