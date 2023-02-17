MQG and ALL: Analysts are Bullish on These Two ASX Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

MQG and ALL: Analysts are Bullish on These Two ASX Stocks

Story Highlights

The two Australian stocks discussed below have started 2023 on a higher note. Analysts feel this trend will continue. Let’s find out.

ASX-listed companies Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) and Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) have witnessed growth of around 15% and more in 2023 so far. Moving ahead, analysts remain bullish and have rated the stocks as Buy.

Macquarie has always been a favorite among analysts based on its diverse portfolio of services and its leading position in the market. Likewise, Aristocrat belongs to the highly growth-oriented industry of gaming and has some solid earnings potential.

Let’s have a closer look at these stocks.

Macquarie Group Limited

Macquarie Group is a global financial services group providing banking and financial services, asset management, commodities, global markets, and capital markets solutions.

Macquarie Group stock has generated a return of almost 16% YTD.

The company recently issued the trading update for its Q3 of the fiscal year 2023. For the period that will end on March 31, 2023, the company is confident of good results driven by its diverse business segments.

The company’s asset management and banking businesses, which generate recurring revenues, saw a decline in its net profit, which was offset by higher profits from the commodities, global markets, and capital businesses. The company’s financial numbers boosted the confidence of investors and analysts, as they exceeded the mandatory benchmarks. The group capital surplus is AU$12.5 billion, and it has a CET1 ratio of 13.3%.

After the trading update, a few analysts reiterated their Buy ratings on the stock. Analyst Andrew Triggs from J.P. Morgan has a target price of AU$206, which implies an upside of 8.9%. Triggs was highly impressed by the company’s H1 2023 results, which “demonstrated the strength and breadth of Macquarie’s diversified franchise.”

Macquarie Group Share Price Target

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, Macquarie stock has a Moderate Buy rating, based on six Buy and three Hold recommendations.

The average MQG target price is AU$202.57, which shows a change of 7% from the current price level.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited

Based in Australia, Aristocrat Leisure is a technology company with operations in around 20 locations worldwide. The company develops mobile and casino games and also manufactures gaming machines.

The company’s stock gained huge momentum during the pandemic and lockdowns, driven by huge demand for its games. Overall, the stock traded down by 10.5% in the last year. YTD, the stock has gained 16%.

Analysts are bullish on the company mainly due to its dominant position in the market, a solid balance sheet, and its acquisition of Roxor Gaming, which was completed in February 2023. With this acquisition, the company will be able to further expand its presence in real money gaming, which is a highly profitable sector. This will be one of the most important driving forces behind its earnings growth in the future. In tts full-year results for 2022, the company’s solid performance in its gaming segment offset the decline in the Pixel United business.

Analyst Andre Fromyhr of UBS maintained his Buy rating on the stock today. His target price of AU$41.6 has an upside potential of 17.15%.

Is Aristocrat Leisure a Good Buy?

On TipRanks, ALL stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on three Buy and one Hold recommendations.

It has an average target price of AU$39.02, which is almost 10% higher than the current price level.

Conclusion

After a dull year of returns in 2022, the new year brings a lot of hope for investors. Even though overall economic headwinds will continue for some time, some stocks are already witnessing good growth in their share prices.

Both Macquarie and Aristocrat fit perfectly in this situation and could be great additions for investors in 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ARLUF

Insiders Are Bullish on These ASX Stocks
Global MarketsInsiders Are Bullish on These ASX Stocks
1M ago
Two ASX stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
Aristocrat Leisure downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
ARLUF
More ARLUF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ARLUF

Insiders Are Bullish on These ASX Stocks
Global MarketsInsiders Are Bullish on These ASX Stocks
1M ago
Two ASX stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
Global MarketsTwo ASX stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
2M ago
Aristocrat Leisure downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
The FlyAristocrat Leisure downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
3M ago
ARLUF
More ARLUF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >