M&A News: Frasers Bolsters Luxury Portfolio with Matches Acquisition

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Avergaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
M&A News: Frasers Bolsters Luxury Portfolio with Matches Acquisition
Global Markets

M&A News: Frasers Bolsters Luxury Portfolio with Matches Acquisition

Story Highlights

Frasers Group is acquiring U.K.’s prominent luxury clothing e-commerce retailer Matches Fashion for £52 million.

U.K.-based retailing giant Frasers Group (GB:FRAS) has bolstered its luxury portfolio by acquiring 100% of e-commerce retailer Matches from Apax Partners in a £52 million deal. The acquisition is part of Frasers’ “elevation strategy,” under which the company is attracting more brands and acquiring minority stakes in rival retailers. Following the news, FRAS stock touched a fresh 52-week high of 942.50p in regular trading on December 20.

Rationale Behind the Deal

FTSE 100-listed Frasers Group is one of the largest sports goods and clothing retailers, offering a portfolio of brands such as Dunlop, Lonsdale, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and Karri. Its Sports Direct retail chain is one of the most popular sports clothing and equipment retailers across Britain and Europe. Its clothing chain includes GAME, Flannels, USC, Jack Wills, and Evans Cycles. Year-to-date, FRAS shares are up 32%.

Meanwhile, London-based Matches Fashion is an online premium luxury clothing retailer delivering to 150 countries outside of the U.K. Matches offers premium clothing from over 450 designers. Despite its strong standing, Matches has been making losses in recent years. The post-pandemic years have witnessed a softening demand for luxury goods as inflation-stricken consumers stick to necessities.

Even so, Frasers is confident about Matches’ future performance. Frasers CEO Michael Murray believes that Matches can leverage Frasers’ well-established ecosystem to drive synergies and profits in the long term. Frasers will fund the acquisition with an existing cash balance. Further, Matches’ current CEO, Nick Beighton, will remain in the company and help Frasers strategize, focus on its core strength, and build successful synergies.   

Is Frasers Group a Buy or Sell?

On TipRanks, FRAS stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on one Buy and one Hold rating. The Frasers Group share price forecast of 1042.50p implies 11.2% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
M&A News: Frasers Bolsters Luxury Portfolio with Matches Acquisition
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >