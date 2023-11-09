ITV Share Price Declines on Reduced Content Spending

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
ITV Share Price Declines on Reduced Content Spending
Global Markets

ITV Share Price Declines on Reduced Content Spending

Story Highlights

The British media company ITV’s stock took a hit yesterday after it announced its intention to reduce its spending on content for the current year.

The share price of the UK-based ITV PLC (GB:ITV) declined over 5% yesterday after the company warned of reduced content spending this year. The company has decided to cut around £10 million in spending from its £1.29 billion content budget. This comes as a response to the “challenging” economic conditions that have negatively impacted the demand for advertising and content among broadcasters.

ITV Studios, the largest production company in the UK, is renowned for producing popular shows such as Hell’s Kitchen, The Voice UK, and many more.

Q3 Trading Update

In the first nine months of 2023, the company’s revenues grew by 1% to £2.98 billion. This growth was primarily driven by the positive performance of its studio and digital revenues, which managed to counterbalance the decrease in advertising revenue.

ITV Studios witnessed an increase of 9% in revenues to £1.52 billion. However, the M&E (media and entertainment) business revenues were down by 7% to £1.46 billion due to a 7% drop in its advertising business. On the plus side, ITVX achieved significant success, with a remarkable 27% increase in total streaming hours, contributing to a 23% growth in digital revenue. Notably, the growth in digital advertising revenues continues to outshine that of other broadcasters, highlighting the opportunities offered by ITVX.

The company is also confident in achieving £15 million in cost savings for 2023, which is part of its goal of £50 million in cost savings between 2023 and 2026.

ITV will publish its fourth-quarter earnings report in February 2024.

Outlook

For ITV Studios, the company expects revenue growth of at least 5% annually until 2026. For the full year 2023, ITV anticipates achieving approximately 3% growth in total Studios revenue, which follows a remarkable 19% growth in 2022. The company remains concerned about the advertising market and expects its total advertising revenue (TAR) to decline by 8% in 2023 compared to last year.

What is the Price Target for ITV?

The stock went down by 5.61% on Wednesday, reaching its lowest point since October 2022, trading at approximately 61p.        

Based on analysts’ assessments available on TipRanks, ITV stock has received a Moderate Buy rating, supported by one Buy and one Hold recommendation. The ITV share price prediction for a 12-month period is 92.5p, which implies a huge upside of 50% from the current price.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
ITV Share Price Declines on Reduced Content Spending
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

ITV plc (ITV) Announces Q4 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates
DividendsITV plc (ITV) Announces Q4 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates
3M ago
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >