Investor Concerns Grow as Bayer Share Price Declines on a Drug Setback

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Investor Concerns Grow as Bayer Share Price Declines on a Drug Setback
Global Markets

Investor Concerns Grow as Bayer Share Price Declines on a Drug Setback

Story Highlights

The German pharmaceutical giant Bayer today terminated a significant late-stage trial of its new anti-clotting drug due to insufficient effectiveness, sending its shares down by around 20%.

The share price of the Dax 40-listed Bayer AG (DE:BAYN) declined sharply after it faced a major setback in its new anti-clotting drug, casting doubt on its most promising development project. The company today announced that it has stopped its phase III trial for a cardiovascular drug, asundexian, as it was concluded to be less effective than the current standard treatment.

In separate news, the company received an order to pay $1.56 billion in the latest U.S. lawsuit related to its widely used Roundup weedkiller, further impacting market sentiment.

The stock experienced a significant one-day decline, plummeting to its lowest level in over a decade. At the time of writing, the shares were trading down by almost 20%. This leads to a year-to-date loss of over 30% in trading.

Bayer is a German biotechnology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing of products in the pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and crop science sectors.

Growing Struggles

The company’s pharmaceutical segment is currently struggling with the expiration of patents on some of its top-selling drugs and has significant expectations for asundexian. Asundexian was considered the most promising drug in its pipeline and was expected to generate a revenue of €5 billion annually.

These obstacles added additional pressure on the CEO, Bill Anderson, who is currently in the midst of finalizing a turnaround plan for the company. The group is actively exploring various strategic options, with the potential consideration of a split-off.

What is the Target Price for Bayer Stock?

After today’s downfall of the stock, analysts have expressed mixed opinions about the stock.

Barclays analyst Emily Field downgraded her rating on the stock from Buy to Hold, forecasting a growth rate of around 20%. She mentioned this as a total surprise and said, “Removing asundexian from our model suggests significant challenges ahead for the company’s pharma business.”

On the other hand, analyst Charles Bentley from Jefferies reiterated his Buy rating on the stock, predicting a huge upside of 80% in the share price.

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, BAYN stock has received a Moderate Buy rating, backed by recommendations from 13 analysts. It includes six Buy and seven Hold ratings. The Bayer share price forecast is €58.08, which implies an upside of 74% on the current trading level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Investor Concerns Grow as Bayer Share Price Declines on a Drug Setback
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >