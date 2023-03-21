IBEX 35 Market Update, 03/20/2023: What You Should Know

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

IBEX 35 Market Update, 03/20/2023: What You Should Know

The IBEX 35 index closed at 8,831 points after gaining 1.31% on Monday. The index touched a high point of 8,881.71 during the day.

The banking and the energy sectors pushed the index higher yesterday. The Spanish banks have little exposure to the Swiss giant Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), and as a result, the investors’ confidence was quickly restored.

Pablo Hernandez de Cos, the governor of the Bank of Spain, has mentioned Spanish banks as “resilient” due to their solid capital and liquidity positions. This has helped them to withstand the recent mishaps in the global banking sector.

Overall, the European markets recovered from a rough week after investors absorbed the banking sector crisis. The European STOXX 600 gained 1.31% on Monday after a rebound in banking stocks.

Top Gainers and Losers

Among the risers, International Consolidated Airlines (ES:IAG) topped the list with a gain of 3.8%. Spanish banking giant Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (ES:BBVA) followed the list after gaining 3.23% on Monday. BBVA recently announced a new share buyback program for €422 million.

BBVA’s rival companies, CaixaBank SA (ES:CABK) posted an increase of 3.19%, and Banco de Sabadell (ES:SAB) gained 1.71%.

On the technology front, Indra Sistemas SA (ES:IDR) was up by 3.21%.

On the losing end, pharmaceutical manufacturer Grifols SA (ES:GRF) was down 4.41% on Monday. The company’s stock has been trading down by more than 15% over the last five days after its weaker operational performance led to a negative outlook from Moody’s.

Another pharmaceutical company, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI SA (ES:ROVI) lost 3.03% during the day.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CS

Banking Sector Concerns Remain Even after the UBS’s Takeover of CS
Market NewsBanking Sector Concerns Remain Even after the UBS’s Takeover of CS
23h ago
C
CS
Credit Suisse Runs Out of Road; UBS Comes to the Rescue
CS
UBS
Lloyds, HSBC, and Barclays: UK Banking Shares in the Spotlight
CS
UBS
More CS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CS

Banking Sector Concerns Remain Even after the UBS’s Takeover of CS
Market NewsBanking Sector Concerns Remain Even after the UBS’s Takeover of CS
23h ago
C
CS
Credit Suisse Runs Out of Road; UBS Comes to the Rescue
Market NewsCredit Suisse Runs Out of Road; UBS Comes to the Rescue
1d ago
CS
UBS
Lloyds, HSBC, and Barclays: UK Banking Shares in the Spotlight
Global MarketsLloyds, HSBC, and Barclays: UK Banking Shares in the Spotlight
1d ago
CS
UBS
More CS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >