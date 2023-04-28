Here’s What to Expect from HSBC and Lloyds’ Q1 Earnings Next Week

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Here’s What to Expect from HSBC and Lloyds’ Q1 Earnings Next Week

Story Highlights

HSBC and Lloyds are scheduled to announce their first-quarter results for 2023 in the coming week.

UK-based banking giants HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) and Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) are the last ones to wind up the earnings season for the first quarter. Both banks will release their Q1 2023 results in the next week. Prior to the release of the financial results, analysts have a positive outlook on the stock, as indicated by their Moderate Buy ratings.

These announcements will follow the Q1 results from Barclays (GB:BARC) and Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) posted this week. Both banks recorded higher-than-anticipated net profits, driven by an increase in net interest income.

The TipRanks Earnings Calendar for the UK market compiles a list of stocks that have upcoming earnings. This tool furnishes an inventory of companies, along with their latest earnings data, and can be sorted based on various criteria such as sector, market capitalization, analyst rating, and so on.

Let’s have a look at the details.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC

Lloyds Bank, with a strong focus on the UK markets, is the biggest financial institution in the country and caters to approximately 25 million customers.

Lloyds will not be releasing its financial results; instead, the bank will issue its interim statement for Q1 on May 3rd. The bank will disclose its half-yearly earnings for 2023 in July.

Given its significant mortgage portfolio, Lloyds is expected to benefit substantially from the increase in interest rates during the quarter. Analysts expect Lloyds to post a pre-tax profit of £2 billion, which shows a growth of 26% from the last year. The majority of this growth can be attributed to net interest income, which is expected to increase by 22% on a year-over-year basis. Lloyds anticipates impairment costs of £356 million, up from £177 million last year.

Is Lloyds Bank a Good Stock to Buy?

Ahead of the earnings announcements, analysts have reconfirmed their Buy ratings on the stock and continue to have a positive outlook.

On TipRanks, LLOY stock currently holds a Moderate Buy rating based on seven Buy recommendations. The average target price is 67.6p, indicating an upside potential of 38.4%.

A picture containing chart Description automatically generated

HSBC Holdings PLC

HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services company with its headquarters based in the UK. The bank has a global presence in over 60 countries.

HSBC will release its first-quarter earnings for 2023 on May 2. According to TipRanks consensus, the EPS forecast is 0.2p. The EPS for the same quarter last year was 0.14p.

Compared to Lloyds, HSBC has a higher exposure to investment banking activities. Given the challenging environment for investment banking in the first quarter, the bank is expected to report lower advisory fees.

The bank has been in the news for quite some time now due to its ongoing battle with its shareholder, Ping An. Before the bank’s results next week, the Chinese insurer is expressing its frustrations publicly. The focus will be on how the upcoming results impact the shareholder movement to separate the bank’s Asian and European operations.

Is HSBC a Buy or Hold?

According to TipRanks, HSBA stock has a Moderate Buy rating, which is derived from eight Buy and five Hold recommendations. The average price prediction is 746.18p, which shows a growth of almost 30% from the current price level.

A picture containing graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Conclusion

Analysts believe the UK banks will echo the same storyline as their Wall Street counterparts as a result of the higher interest rate environment. However, investors will keep a close watch on the flow of deposits in and out of each bank, following the chaos that happened in the global banking sector in March.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DE:LLD

Lloyds’ Share: A Long-Term Investment Opportunity
Global MarketsLloyds’ Share: A Long-Term Investment Opportunity
9d ago
Credit Suisse swaps Lloyds for Barclays as top U.K. bank pick
BCS
LYG
Bank of England issues statement, says U.K. banking system ‘safe and sound’
BCS
More DE:LLD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:LLD

Lloyds’ Share: A Long-Term Investment Opportunity
Global MarketsLloyds’ Share: A Long-Term Investment Opportunity
9d ago
Credit Suisse swaps Lloyds for Barclays as top U.K. bank pick
The FlyCredit Suisse swaps Lloyds for Barclays as top U.K. bank pick
28d ago
BCS
LYG
Bank of England issues statement, says U.K. banking system ‘safe and sound’
The FlyBank of England issues statement, says U.K. banking system ‘safe and sound’
1M ago
BCS
More DE:LLD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >