Haleon PLC: Analysts Cheer for This Consumer Health Stock

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Haleon PLC: Analysts Cheer for This Consumer Health Stock

Story Highlights

After a gain of 30% in the last six months, do Haleon’s shares offer more growth for investors?

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) made its debut on the stock market in 2022 after being spun off from GlaxoSmithKline (GB:GSK). Since then, it has become the world’s leading consumer healthcare company. Haleon has some well-known brands like Sensodyne, Centrum, Otrivin, Eno, etc. in its portfolio.

Since its launch, Haleon’s stock has delivered a return of 17%. The stock picked up some momentum and has gained more than 30% in the last six months.

Let’s delve into more details.

The Bullish Case

To begin with, the company possesses a strong brand, which is advantageous in terms of competition and brand loyalty. Moreover, the company has the benefit of sourcing 80% of its products locally, which helps manage costs and ultimately profits.

In March, the company announced its full-year earnings for 2022. The total organic sales grew by 9%, above the guidance range of 8-8.5%. The higher sales were led by the army of its power brands, which showed a growth of 10% and accounted for nearly 70% of the group’s overall growth.

The company also posted a growth rate of 6% in its operating profits for the year. This was driven by its operating leverage and pricing power advantage, which offset the higher inflation costs.

For 2023, the company is targeting sales growth of 4–6%, margin improvement, debt reduction, and higher investments in its brands.

Experts Opinion

The stock has gained acceptance from the likes of UBS, Credit Suisse, Barclays, and more.

21 days ago, analyst Taylor Conrad from Argus Research upgraded his rating from Hold to Buy on the stock. His price target of 805.48p implies more than 120% of huge upside in the share price. Conrad believes “Haleon, supported by its market-leading brand names, will benefit from tailwinds like the growing popularity of preventive medicine, and the increasing shift from prescription to over-the-counter medications.”

Barclays’ analyst Iain Simpson recently commented that the company’s sales targets are “achievable,” but it could struggle to hit higher margins.

He is bullish on the Q1 2023 results for the company and said, “It will be another piece of evidence to convince long-only investors of Haleon’s structural growth potential.” Barclays predicted annual sales growth to be around 5.5% in 2023.

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

What is the Future of Haleon Stock?

According to TipRanks, HLN stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on seven Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendations.

The average target price of 387.3p is almost 10% higher than the current price level.

Concluding Remarks

Haleon appears to be a top-tier player in the consumer healthcare segment. Despite its strong brand image and defensive characteristics, it is currently undervalued compared to its expanded group of peers.

Given its stable position and undervaluation, Haleon could be a valuable addition to your investment portfolio.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GB:GSK

GSK says EMA validates marketing authorization application for Jemperli
The FlyGSK says EMA validates marketing authorization application for Jemperli
2d ago
GSK
AZN and GSK: These Two UK Pharma Giants Will Report Their Earnings This Week
Bellus Health cut to Sector Perform at RBC Capital on GSK deal
BLU
GSK
More GB:GSK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:GSK

GSK says EMA validates marketing authorization application for Jemperli
The FlyGSK says EMA validates marketing authorization application for Jemperli
2d ago
GSK
AZN and GSK: These Two UK Pharma Giants Will Report Their Earnings This Week
Global MarketsAZN and GSK: These Two UK Pharma Giants Will Report Their Earnings This Week
2d ago
Bellus Health cut to Sector Perform at RBC Capital on GSK deal
The FlyBellus Health cut to Sector Perform at RBC Capital on GSK deal
8d ago
BLU
GSK
More GB:GSK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >