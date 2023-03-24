Grifols or Telefonica: Which IBEX 35 Share has a Higher Price Target?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Grifols or Telefonica: Which IBEX 35 Share has a Higher Price Target?

Story Highlights

Grifols and Telefonica are among the popular shares on the Spanish market. Let’s see which one offers higher capital growth to investors.

Today, we have chosen two companies from the Spanish market: the telecom behemoth Telefonica (ES:TEF) and the healthcare provider Grifols (ES:GRF). Grifols has a Moderate Buy rating from analysts, whereas Telefonica carries a Hold rating on TipRanks.

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Users can benefit from the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, which is the perfect way to compare two stocks within the same market. This tool offers various parameters such as target price, analyst ratings, market capitalization, dividends, etc to analyze these stocks and choose the right one.

What is Grifols Stock Price Forecast?

Grifols is a healthcare company developing plasma-derived medicines and solutions.

The company’s stock has lost around 20% of its value since the beginning of this year. This was mainly pushed down after the company announced the lay-off of more than 8% of its workforce to achieve its target of cost savings of €400 million annually.

According to TipRanks, GRF stock has a Moderate Buy rating, based on two Buy and three Hold recommendations.

The average target price is €14.44, which implies an upside of almost 60% from the current price. The target price has a high and a low forecast of €17.8 and €10.0, respectively.

Telefonica S.A.

Telefonica is a telecommunications company, well-recognized for its speed and network in Europe and the U.S.

Contrary to GRF stock, Telefonica has gained more than 10% YTD. Analysts don’t’ forecast any significant upside in its stock price but see it as perfect for income investors. The company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, as compared to the industry average of 1.025%. The company proposed a dividend of €0.30 per share for 2022 and also for 2023.

On TipRanks, TEF stock has a Hold rating based on a total of six recommendations.

The average target price of €4.13 is 8.2% higher than the current price.

Conclusion

Both GRF and TEF are good options for a balanced portfolio of investors. On one hand, Grifols provided higher share price appreciation with an upside of 60%. Telefonica, on the other hand, is more suitable for income investors with stable dividend payments.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ES:GRF

Grifols enters R&D agreement with Selagine
The FlyGrifols enters R&D agreement with Selagine
18d ago
GRFS
Grifols assumed at Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
GRFS
IBEX 35: Should You Buy These Four Stocks Before the Earnings?
More ES:GRF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ES:GRF

Grifols enters R&D agreement with Selagine
The FlyGrifols enters R&D agreement with Selagine
18d ago
GRFS
Grifols assumed at Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
The FlyGrifols assumed at Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
21d ago
GRFS
IBEX 35: Should You Buy These Four Stocks Before the Earnings?
Global MarketsIBEX 35: Should You Buy These Four Stocks Before the Earnings?
25d ago
More ES:GRF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >