Global Markets

German Market Update: Three Stocks to Buy Today

Story Highlights

Here are three German stocks that received Buy ratings from analysts yesterday.

The DAX 40 index in Germany closed at 15,399.8, gaining 0.01% on Wednesday.

German inflation data came in higher in January after falling a bit in the previous month. The consumer price index increased to 8.7%, driven by higher energy prices at 23.1% in January.

German healthcare company Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (DE:FME) was the highest gainer on the DAX 40 index. The stock was up 7.3% in a day after its parent company announced a deconsolidation plan for Fresenius Medical Care.

On the bottom of the list, Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:DB1) lost 2.78% on Wednesday.

Using the TipRanks Daily Analyst Rating tool, we have shortlisted three German stocks that investors could Buy today. These stocks received Buy ratings from analysts yesterday and also have upside potential in their stock prices.

Let’s have a look at these stocks.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (DE:MBG)

Luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has wide coverage from analysts on TipRanks with a total of 14 recommendations. It includes 12 Buy and two Hold ratings. The stock is trading up by 30% in the last six months, owing to its huge earnings growth in recent quarter results.

Yesterday, J.P. Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi reiterated his Buy rating on MBG stock. He has a target price of €90.0 on the stock, which implies an upside of 21.5% from the current price. He has a 63% success rate on this stock and an average return of 29.3%.

The average target price on MBG stock is €85.62, with a Strong Buy rating.

Deutz AG (DE:DEZ)

Deutz AG, a leading engines manufacturer, has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks. This is based on two Buy and one Hold recommendations. The average target price is €6.7, which shows an increase of almost 20% on the current trading level.

Analyst Jorge Gonzalez Sadornil from Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated his Buy rating on DEZ stock. His target price is set at €8.5, which shows a huge upside of more than 50%.

The company will report its 2022 annual results in March 2023.

Commerzbank AG (DE:CBK)

According to the TipRanks consensus, Commerzbank has a Moderate Buy rating, based on six Buy and six Hold recommendations. The average target price is €12.66, suggesting an upside of 18.7%.

Commerzbank provides a complete range of banking services and has a presence in 40 countries worldwide.

Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Magdalena Stoklosa reconfirmed her Buy rating on CBK stock at a target price of €15.0. That implies an upside potential of 40% on the current price.

The stock has gained a huge 68.8% in the last six months amid the positive interest rate environment in the economy. The bank recently announced its annual results for 2022 and posted its highest net profit in a decade.

The bank will rejoin DAX 40 index by the end of this month.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

