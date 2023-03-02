German Market: Three Stocks to Buy Today

Using the TipRanks Daily Analyst Rating tool, we have shortlisted three German stocks that could be a perfect addition to an investor’s portfolio. Analysts are bullish on these stocks and reiterated their Buy ratings on them yesterday.

Let’s have a look at these stocks.

Infineon Technologies AG (DE:IFX)

Semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies had a lot of coverage from analysts on TipRanks. IFX stock has a total of 16 recommendations, out of which 12 are Buys, along with three Holds and one Sell rating.

The company’s stock has been trading up by 37% in the last six months, driven by its strong financials. In its recently announced results for Q1 2023, the company raised its full-year outlook after a profitable quarter.

Yesterday, Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval maintained his Buy rating on the stock. His target price of €45.0 implies an upside of 33.4% on the current price.

The IFX stock has a Moderate Buy rating at an average target price of €42.51.

Siemens AG (DE:SIE)

Siemens is among the largest manufacturing companies in Europe. The company operates in various sectors such as aerospace, chemical, automotive, healthcare, machinery, transportation and logistics, marine, mining, and more.

SIE stock has a total of 14 recommendations including 10 Buy, three Hold, and one Sell ratings. Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks.

Yesterday, analyst Mark Fielding from RBC Capital reiterated his Buy rating on the stock. He has a target price of €155.0, which is 6.6% higher than the current price.

The stock has rallied in the last six months and gained more than 40%.

PUMA SE (DE:PUM)

Puma is a German sportswear brand that designs and manufactures apparel, footwear, and accessories.

According to TipRanks, PUM stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on 11 Buy and two Hold recommendations. The average target price is €78.83, which is almost 40% higher than the current price.

The stock witnessed a lot of action from analysts after it announced its Q4 and full-year results for 2022 yesterday, with higher sales and earnings.

On TipRanks, PUM stock received Buy ratings from six analysts. Among these, Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Edwards has the highest target price of €100, suggesting an upside of a huge 76%. Other analysts from Jefferies, RBC Capital, UBS, and more also maintained a bullish view on the stock.

Post-results, the stock went down by 6.79% in a day, making it one of the worst performers on the DAX 40 yesterday. The stock has been trading down by 25% in the last year, making it a good entry point for investors.

