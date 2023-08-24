FTSE 250: Harbour Energy’s H1 Losses Deepen Due to Windfall Tax Setback

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
FTSE 250: Harbour Energy’s H1 Losses Deepen Due to Windfall Tax Setback
Global Markets

FTSE 250: Harbour Energy’s H1 Losses Deepen Due to Windfall Tax Setback

Story Highlights

UK-based oil and gas company Harbour Energy today posted its half-yearly earnings for 2023, hit by windfall tax.

FTSE 250 company Harbour Energy PLC (GB:HBR) today reported heavy losses in H1 2023 due to a setback from the windfall tax imposed by the UK government. The taxes imposed on the oil and gas companies have led to lower investment across the North Sea and could further hamper production levels in 2024.

The windfall tax, imposed by the UK government in May 2022 on oil and gas companies, has nullified the upswing in profits. Yesterday, another North Sea-based oil and gas producer, Ithaca Energy PLC (GB:ITH), also revised its production outlook downward, hit by reduced investments as compared to previously provided guidance. Ithaca announced its first-half results for 2023 yesterday.

Following the announcement, the shares were trading in the red zone and had lost over 2% today at the time of writing.

Higher Losses, Weaker Outlook

During the first half, the company reported revenues slightly exceeding $2 billion, a decrease from $2.67 billion in the previous year, primarily due to diminished oil and gas prices. In terms of profits, the company transitioned from nearly achieving a $1 billion profit last year to incurring an $8 million net loss in the first half of 2023. Pre-tax profit also declined drastically, from $1.49 billion last year to $429 million this year.

Moving forward into the second half, Harbour Energy has cut its production and capex (capital expenditure) guidance for 2023. The company has revised its production projection for this year to a range of 185,000 to 193,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd), shifting from the previous estimate of 185,000 to 200,000 kboepd. The company also reduced the total capital expenditure by $100 million to $1 billion.

On the brighter side, the company is committed to capitalizing on its operational control and scope to achieve cost efficiencies. As part of this effort, it is projecting annual savings of approximately $50 million from 2024 onwards, after accounting for a one-time charge of $16 million recorded in the first half.

Are Harbour Energy Shares a Good Buy?

On TipRanks, HBR stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on three Buy versus two Hold recommendations. The average target price of 321p implies an upside of 34.5% from the current trading level.

It’s worth highlighting that these ratings were assigned well before today’s results, and additional updates are anticipated from analysts in the future.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GB:HBR

British stock market today, Friday August 26 – what you need to know
Market NewsBritish stock market today, Friday August 26 – what you need to know
12M ago
More GB:HBR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:HBR

British stock market today, Friday August 26 – what you need to know
Market NewsBritish stock market today, Friday August 26 – what you need to know
12M ago
More GB:HBR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >