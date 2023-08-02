FTSE 250: Greggs Share Price Slumped Despite Sweet Treats of Higher Sales and Profits

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Global Markets

FTSE 250: Greggs Share Price Slumped Despite Sweet Treats of Higher Sales and Profits

Story Highlights

British retailer Greggs announced its half-yearly results for 2023 yesterday, with better sales and profits. The share price, however, responded negatively to the announcement.

The share price of the UK-based bakery retailer Greggs PLC (GB:GRG) slumped by around 7% yesterday, despite the sweet treats of revenue and profit growth in its first-half earnings for 2023. Along with an encouraging performance, the company warned that inflation was still impacting profit margins.

The decline in the share price after the results appeared puzzling at first glance. Analysts feel there was no reason in the results for the share to fall. Nonetheless, the company maintained its full-year guidance numbers, and the lack of any upgrade could have hurt investors’ sentiments.

Overall, the stock has traded up by 17.5% YTD.

Greggs is a British retail chain that provides bakery items such as sausages, rolls, sandwiches, doughnuts, etc. The company has over 2000 outlets in the UK and caters to around six million customers on a weekly basis.

Higher Revenues, But Pressure Remains

In the 1H earnings, the company disclosed a 21.5% increase in its revenues, reaching £844 million compared to the £694.5 million reported during a similar period last year. The pre-tax profits of £63.7 million were 14.2% above the previous year’s number of £55.8 million.

Even though the company has benefited from reduced inflation in food and energy, the higher labor costs have impacted the margins. The net profit margin fell by 50 bps to 7.5%. However, moving ahead, the company is optimistic and anticipates a decline in inflation from 11% in the first half to 7% in the second half.

In terms of its estate, the company opened 94 new shops during the first half, along with the closure of 44 old stores. For the full year, the company is targeting to open 150 stores, with diversification offered through the addition of new locations at airports and underground stations.

The company also announced an interim dividend of 16p per share, which is 1p above last year’s dividend.

Are Greggs’ Shares a Good Buy?

According to the TipRanks Smart Score, Greggs stock has earned a “Perfect 10”, implying its potential to outperform the market. The Smart Score tool rates stocks on a scale of one to ten, offering insights into a stock’s ability to exceed the overall market returns. The assigned score is calculated based on eight different factors, including hedge fund activities, fundamental analysis, analyst ratings, and more.

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, GRG stock has a Moderate Buy rating backed by two Buy and two Hold recommendations.

The average share price forecast is 2,987.5p, which is 16.5% higher than the current price level. The price target ranges from a low of 2,500p to a high of 3,450p.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GB:GRG

Greggs Stock: Bakery chain has a (sausage) role to play in your portfolio
Stock Analysis & IdeasGreggs Stock: Bakery chain has a (sausage) role to play in your portfolio
10M ago
Greggs sales on a (sausage) roll but iconic British brand warns of possible price rises
More GB:GRG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:GRG

Greggs Stock: Bakery chain has a (sausage) role to play in your portfolio
Stock Analysis & IdeasGreggs Stock: Bakery chain has a (sausage) role to play in your portfolio
10M ago
Greggs sales on a (sausage) roll but iconic British brand warns of possible price rises
Market NewsGreggs sales on a (sausage) roll but iconic British brand warns of possible price rises
12M ago
More GB:GRG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >