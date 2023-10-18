FTSE 250: Bellway Share Price Gains Despite Guidance Cut

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
FTSE 250: Bellway Share Price Gains Despite Guidance Cut
Global Markets

FTSE 250: Bellway Share Price Gains Despite Guidance Cut

Story Highlights

The UK-based home construction company Bellway yesterday reported lower profits in its preliminary results for FY23. The company expects earnings to further fall in FY24 as the UK housing market continues to grapple with a slowdown.

The FTSE 250-listed Bellway PLC (GB:BWY) witnessed a more than 3% gain in its share price on Tuesday, despite the company providing a downbeat outlook for the next fiscal year. The company posted a decline of 18% in its pre-tax profits of £532 million in its preliminary results for the year that ended on July 31, 2023.

The company completed around 10,945 homes during the year, down from 11,198 homes in 2022. The overall selling price also fell from £314,399 in the last year to £310,306 in 2023. As a result, revenues were down by 3.7% to £3.4 billion. For FY24, the company expects its house completion rate to further decline by 31% to 7,500 homes as the higher interest rates put pressure on consumer demand.

Nonetheless, the company managed to maintain its final dividend at 95p per share, leading the total dividend for the year to 140p per share, similar to last year’s payment.

Are Bellway Shares a Good Buy?

The Bellway share price traded up by 3.31% yesterday as analysts continued to favour the results. In 2023, the stock has performed the best in its sector, gaining 16% year-to-date.

Analysts stated that the numbers were in line with expectations. UBS analyst Marcus Cole confirmed his Buy rating on the stock, stating that the stock is trading at a discount based on “the past year’s reported tangible net asset value.”

Analyst Sam Cullen from Peel Hunt remains bullish on the long-term prospects of the company. He is optimistic about the company’s balance sheet position and land investments and believes it will be the first to recover “when demand improves.”

BWY stock has received a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, backed by five Buy and two Hold recommendations. The Bellway share price forecast is 2,579.43p, which is 19.4% higher than the current trading level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >