FTSE 250: Aviva’s Adam Winslow Takes the Helm as Direct Line’s New CEO

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
FTSE 250: Aviva’s Adam Winslow Takes the Helm as Direct Line’s New CEO
Global Markets

FTSE 250: Aviva’s Adam Winslow Takes the Helm as Direct Line’s New CEO

Story Highlights

The UK-based Direct Line Insurance today announced the appointment of its new CEO, Adam Winslow, after suffering from profit warnings, dividend cuts, and a falling share price.

FTSE 250 insurer Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (GB:DLG) announced the appointment of Adam Winslow as its new CEO, taking the helm of the company. Winslow is set to undergo a transition from his role at the rival firm Aviva PLC (GB:AV).

Winslow will replace Penny James, who departed from the company in January following a profit warning that prompted the suspension of its dividend payout and the cancellation of a portion of a share buyback. The role of acting CEO was taken up by Jon Greenwood, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer.

The Direct Line share price has been trading up by 1.41% at the time of writing following the announcement.

The Positive Change

Winslow will take charge of Direct Line Group during the first quarter of 2024 and is presently heading the general insurance business in the UK and Ireland at Aviva. Prior to this, he spent eight years at AIG in multiple roles. At Direct Line, he will receive an annual salary of £820k prior to any bonuses, along with a pension allowance of 9%.

The news comes at a time when the company is preparing to announce its half-year earnings for 2023 next week, on September 7. Following a substantial decline in its profits during 2022 and a less favorable outlook for 2023, the company is optimistic about its long-term prospects. It believes Winslow’s exceptional track record of steering high-performing businesses and achieving operational excellence will help the company navigate this time smoothly.

Analyst Derald Goh from RBS Capital welcomed the news and stated that the new appointment was a “tangible positive step forward in aiding the share’s recovery.” He also added that investors need a certain level of patience before they can see any material changes. Seven days ago, Goh assigned a Hold rating to the stock, predicting a modest growth of 4% in the share price.

Are Direct Line Shares a Good Buy?

The Direct Line share price has been hit hard in 2023 and has lost 28% YTD. After witnessing a tough 2022, the company is looking forward to rebounding from a series of profit warnings amidst the escalating inflation in claims costs.

Overall, analysts have a cautious outlook on DLG stock, which has received a Hold rating from TipRanks’ consensus. It is based on one Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The Direct Line share price forecast is 168p, which is almost similar to the current trading level and offers growth of a mere 3.3%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GB:AV

Aviva price target lowered to 520 GBp from 525 GBp at JPMorgan
The FlyAviva price target lowered to 520 GBp from 525 GBp at JPMorgan
7d ago
Aviva price target raised to 493 GBp from 481 GBp at Berenberg
AV and LGEN: Diving into the Potential of Two UK Dividend Stocks
More GB:AV Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:AV

Aviva price target lowered to 520 GBp from 525 GBp at JPMorgan
The FlyAviva price target lowered to 520 GBp from 525 GBp at JPMorgan
7d ago
Aviva price target raised to 493 GBp from 481 GBp at Berenberg
The FlyAviva price target raised to 493 GBp from 481 GBp at Berenberg
9d ago
AV and LGEN: Diving into the Potential of Two UK Dividend Stocks
Global MarketsAV and LGEN: Diving into the Potential of Two UK Dividend Stocks
9d ago
More GB:AV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >