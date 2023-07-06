FTSE 100: Share Price of Tesco May Offer Investors an Attractive Opportunity

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

FTSE 100: Share Price of Tesco May Offer Investors an Attractive Opportunity

Story Highlights

Analysts are highly bullish on U.K.-based supermarket Tesco and see further upside potential.

U.K.-based leading supermarket chain Tesco (GB:TSCO) has shown resilience amid elevated inflation levels and difficult macro conditions in the country. TSCO share price has advanced over 11.5% year-to-date and analysts see further upside potential.

Tesco recently slashed prices of over 500 essential items, indicating that the spike in grocery inflation is starting to ease. The company dropped its prices on these offerings by 13%, on average. Prior to Tesco, rival supermarket chain Sainsbury (GB:SBRY) and discounter Aldi also announced price cuts to offer relief to customers from rising prices.  

Tesco’s Latest Financial Update

In an update provided in mid-June, Tesco reported an 8.2% rise [like-for-like (LFL) basis] in group retail sales (excluding value added tax and fuel) to £14.8 billion in the 13 weeks ended May 27, 2023. The company said that it maintained its market share at 27.1%.

Tesco experienced solid momentum in its large stores, with sales up 9.9% LFL. Meanwhile, online sales grew 8.2%, with online market share rising 75 basis points to 37.5%.

Tesco continued to attract value-focused shoppers by matching its prices with discounter Aldi. The company increased its “Aldi Price Match” to 700 products. The company is also gaining from the increased adoption of its Clubcard loyalty scheme.   

Tesco reiterated its full-year guidance of a “broadly flat level” of retail adjusted operating profit and retail free cash flow within the range of £1.4 billion to £1.8 billion.    

Recent Ratings

On June 20, HSBC analyst Paul Rossington increased the price target for Tesco shares to 330p from 305p and reaffirmed a Buy rating.  

Last month, Bernstein analyst William Woods said that he expects an upgrade to Tesco’s profit guidance later this year and projects retail EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) to grow more than 4% compared to the company’s flat guidance.  

The analyst noted that Tesco has seen early signs of easing inflation, a trend expected to continue for the rest of this year. Woods added that he was not worried about margin pressure “despite expectations of disinflation as overall inflation will remain higher for the U.K. for 2023 and lower price pass-through will be offset by trade-up & better volume.” Woods has a Buy rating on TSCO with a price target of 300p.

In early June, JPMorgan analyst Borja Olcese lowered Tesco’s price target to 270p from 290p but reiterated a Buy rating.

What is the Future Price of Tesco Stock?

Tesco shares earn a Strong Buy consensus rating based on eight unanimous Buys. The average price target of 306.75p indicates 23.2% upside.

Aside from Tesco, another U.K.-based share with an attractive upside is Aviva (GB:AV), one of the leading insurance players in Britain, with franchises in Ireland and Canada. Aviva scores a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and one Hold. The average price target of 507p implies 30.1% upside. AV shares have declined nearly 9% since the start of this year.    

Conclusion

Analysts are very bullish on Tesco’s long-term potential. The company’s leading position in the U.K. supermarket space and its efforts to drive further market share by offering products at competitive prices are expected to boost future growth. Moreover, TSCO offers an attractive dividend yield of 4.4%.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GB:AV

Aviva upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC
The FlyAviva upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC
6d ago
Aviva Shares: A Long-Term Growth Opportunity
British Stock Market Update: Banking Stocks Lift the FTSE 100; Petrofac and Ocado Move Higher
More GB:AV Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:AV

Aviva upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC
The FlyAviva upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC
6d ago
Aviva Shares: A Long-Term Growth Opportunity
Global MarketsAviva Shares: A Long-Term Growth Opportunity
3M ago
British Stock Market Update: Banking Stocks Lift the FTSE 100; Petrofac and Ocado Move Higher
Global MarketsBritish Stock Market Update: Banking Stocks Lift the FTSE 100; Petrofac and Ocado Move Higher
3M ago
More GB:AV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >