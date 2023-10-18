FTSE 100 Earnings: Whitbread Share Price Rises on Higher Profits, Dividend Hike

The share price of the FTSE 100-listed Whitbread PLC (GB:WTB) is on the rise today after the company delivered higher profits in its first-half earnings report for FY24. The company celebrated its numbers by increasing its interim dividend by 40% to 34.10p per share. Whitbread also announced a new share buyback of £300 million.

Investors also cheered the results, and the share price was trading up by 2.5% today at the time of writing. Year-to-date, the stock has experienced a notable increase of 30% in trading.

Whitbread is a British hospitality company that owns a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company owns the UK’s largest hotel brand, Premier Inn.

Let’s dive into the numbers.

H1 2024 Results: Strong Performance, Positive Outlook

The revenues during H1 2024 grew by 17% to £1.57 billion, up from the £1.35 billion posted in H1 2023. Moreover, the company reported a 44% growth in its pre-tax profits of £391 million, as compared to £272 million a year ago. The growth was above its expectations, driven by high demand for its brand, Premier Inn, along with improved customer spending in its restaurants. Despite the increased prices, the company highlighted that 86% of its customers opted for repeat visits. The revival of international travel, along with a strong pound, also led to higher demand for vacations as well as short getaways.

Moving forward, the company is confident about its full-year results for FY24, underpinned by strong leisure demand and its impressive forward occupancy rates. The company believes that there is an evident demand and supply gap in hotels in the UK and Ireland, which gives it an opportunity to expand its base to 125,000 rooms in the long term.

Are Whitbread Shares a Good Buy?

Post-results, analyst Jaina Mistry from Jefferies reiterated her Buy rating on the stock today, predicting a growth rate of 30% in the share price.

On TipRanks, WTB stock has received a Moderate Buy rating based on a total of 13 recommendations. It includes 10 Buy, two Hold, and one Sell ratings. The Whitbread share price target is 4,090p, which implies an upside potential of 21.3% from the current trading levels.

Disclosure