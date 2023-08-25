FTSE 100: CRH Raises Dividend Following Strong First-Half Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
FTSE 100: CRH Raises Dividend Following Strong First-Half Earnings
Global Markets

FTSE 100: CRH Raises Dividend Following Strong First-Half Earnings

Story Highlights

The UK-based manufacturer CRH posted a strong set of half-yearly results for 2023 yesterday. The company witnessed earnings growth and expects it to continue, considering the substantial rise in spending on U.S. infrastructure.

FTSE 100 constituent CRH PLC (GB:CRH) yesterday raised its interim dividend after posting strong numbers in its first-half earnings for 2023. The company anticipates substantial backing from the U.S. government for significant-scale investments, which is projected to drive demand for its offerings over the long term.

The company posted growth of 8% in its sales of $16.1 billion and 14% in its earnings of $2.5 billion for the half-year. The dividends were increased by 4% to $0.25 per share. The interim dividend, to be entirely disbursed in cash, is scheduled for payment on November 22, 2023, and the ex-dividend date is set for October 19, 2023.

CRH’s share price followed a different route following the results and traded down by 1.31% on Thursday. While numerous FTSE 100 stocks have encountered turbulence in the year 2023, CRH has remained unaffected by such issues. The stock has demonstrated exceptional performance this year, accumulating a YTD gain of more than 30%.

CRH is a leading manufacturer and supplier of a range of basic materials to the construction industry. With its presence spanning across North America, Asia, and Europe, the company conducts operations in more than 30 countries.

Betting High on Infrastructure Growth

In its forward outlook, CRH anticipates that its North American operations will receive substantial backing from strong infrastructure demand. This support is driven by notable increments in both U.S. federal and state funding as well as positive activity within essential non-residential sectors. Even though the residential sector will remain challenging in Europe, the company is optimistic about robust infrastructure demand and encouraging price trends.

The company’s revised projection points to full-year group core earnings of approximately $6.2 billion, reflecting an increase from the $5.6 billion recorded in 2022.

What is the Price Target for CRH?

Analysts are also positive about the company’s investment prospects. Of the nine analyst ratings on the CRH stock, seven are Buy. One analyst has rated it a Hold, while another has given it a Sell rating on TipRanks. The average share price forecast is 4,808.16p, which is 8% higher than the current price level. The shares have gained a huge 41% in trading over the last 12 months. As a result, future growth prospects appear to be relatively moderate.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DE:CRG

CRH price target raised to EUR 57 from EUR 54 at JPMorgan
The FlyCRH price target raised to EUR 57 from EUR 54 at JPMorgan
3d ago
CRH
CRH assumed with a Buy at Citi
CRH
Soros boosts stake in Amazon, exits position in First Horizon
EL
GM
More DE:CRG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:CRG

CRH price target raised to EUR 57 from EUR 54 at JPMorgan
The FlyCRH price target raised to EUR 57 from EUR 54 at JPMorgan
3d ago
CRH
CRH assumed with a Buy at Citi
The FlyCRH assumed with a Buy at Citi
3d ago
CRH
Soros boosts stake in Amazon, exits position in First Horizon
The FlySoros boosts stake in Amazon, exits position in First Horizon
11d ago
EL
GM
More DE:CRG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >