Fresenius Scraps 2023 Dividend and Bonuses to Safeguard State Aid

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Fresenius Scraps 2023 Dividend and Bonuses to Safeguard State Aid
Global Markets

Fresenius Scraps 2023 Dividend and Bonuses to Safeguard State Aid

Story Highlights

The German healthcare company Fresenius cancelled its dividends and bonuses for 2023 to safeguard the state aid it received to mitigate the high energy costs.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (DE:FRE) yesterday announced that it has scrapped dividends and executive bonuses for 2023 to safeguard state aid. The company received the aid to help it bear the high energy costs of its hospital business. Fresenius shares on the Frankfurt exchange are trading down by almost 2% as of writing.

Based in Germany, Fresenius is a European healthcare company that specializes in products and services related to chronic kidney failure, hospitals, and other medical care.

Fresenius Suspends Dividends

In September, the company indicated that it was evaluating whether the state aid would prohibit it from paying management bonuses and dividends. The company noted, at that time, the legal implications were not entirely clear. Yesterday, the company announced that it was suspending its dividends and management bonuses and explained that the government aid would help in its “value enhancement” by decreasing the debt ratio relative to operating income by 20 to 25 basis points.

In fiscal year 2022, the company declared an annual dividend of €0.92 per share, which was paid in May 2023. The company is known for consistently raising its dividends or at least maintaining the previous year’s level, underscoring its dedication to rewarding shareholders.

The Road Ahead

Fresenius’ CEO, Michael Sen, assumed leadership a year ago and has been overseeing the group’s restructuring. The group has been struggling with the declining earnings of its kidney dialysis division, Fresenius Medical Care. To address these challenges, Sen has implemented measures to reduce costs and debt. Additionally, Sen is exploring the possibility of divesting smaller non-core businesses, with a strategic focus on strengthening the generic drugs unit Kabi and the hospital operator Helios.

In the first three quarters of 2023, the German hospitals under the group’s Helios division received €158 million in government aid to offset the increase in energy costs.

Additionally, as part of its restructuring, the company is targetting annual structural cost savings of approximately €1 billion before interest and tax by 2025.

What is the Target Price for Fresenius Stock?

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, FRE stock has received a Strong Buy rating, backed by recommendations from 12 analysts. The Fresenius share price forecast is €39, indicating an upside of 37.6%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Fresenius Scraps 2023 Dividend and Bonuses to Safeguard State Aid
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >